Jets reportedly interview former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for OC job

Tyler Greenawalt
·2 min read
Nathaniel Hackett is looking for his first job since the Broncos fired him in December. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
Nathaniel Hackett is looking for his first job since the Broncos fired him in December. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Jets' expansive search for a new offensive coordinator will now reportedly include former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Hackett was fired 15 games into his tenure at the helm of the Broncos following a rough season that included a downtrodden offense, multiple decision-making miscues and a 4-11 record. Despite his failures in Denver, Hackett does have experience in a coordinator role. He spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, four with the Jacksonville Jaguars (one of which as quarterbacks coach) and two with the Buffalo Bills.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh overlapped with Hackett when both were on the Jaguars' coaching staff in 2016. Saleh was the team's linebackers coach while Hackett was the quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator after Gus Bradley was fired. Hackett's father, Paul Hackett, was also the Jets offensive coordinator under head coach Herm Edwards from 2001-2004.

The Jets have reached out to a lot of offensive coaches for their open coordinator role after the team parted ways with Mike LaFleur last week. New York has already talked to at least five other candidates: former Indianapolis Colts OC Marcus Brady, Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Without a clear plan at quarterback, the Jets' wide canvas of prospective coordinators makes sense. New York can go in a number of different directions at quarterback between continuing to try and develop Zach Wilson, drafting a rookie or going out and acquiring a veteran passer in free agency or via trade. The Jets have a number of young skill position players as well that make an offensive role enticing between wideouts Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore as well as running back Breece Hall.

While Hackett might not be an inspiring choice given his recent history in Denver, he has experience working with a multitude of quarterbacks and offenses during his time in the league. Some of those didn't pan out — like E.J. Manuel in Buffalo or Blake Bortles in Jacksonville, but Aaron Rodgers put together back-to-back MVP seasons with Hackett running the offense in Green Bay in 2020 and 2021.

With the Jets knocking on the door of the playoffs, though, the team can ill afford to miss on its offensive coordinator.

Latest Stories

  • Henderson, pain-free, leads Korda by 1 in LPGA Tour opener

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson enjoyed the opening day of a fresh LPGA season a whole lot more than the tough, waning days of last season. Her balky back feeling stronger and swinging a club more freely than she’d been able to since October, Henderson attacked Lake Nona on Thursday with six birdies for a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson, who finished third in the Race to the CME Globe last year, started fast with birdies o

  • More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

    ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league revamped its playoff system after Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengal was canceled. The contest was halted when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Week 17, and

  • ‘You’re not idiots’: Rishi Sunak outlines why taxes cannot be cut

    ‘You’re not idiots’: Rishi Sunak outlines why taxes cannot be cut during q and a in LancshireReuters Live

  • Labour frontbench invited to Aberdeen after Starmer rules out oil investment

    The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce accused the Labour leader of misunderstanding the energy transition.

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • NFL assistants balance playoff prep with job interviews

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' day as San Francisco defensive coordinator started with meetings and then went to the practice field as he focused on implementing a defense to slow down Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Then instead of relaxing or diving into more film at night ahead of a key playoff showdown Sunday, Ryans shifted gears and went into job interview mode with an in-person meeting with the Denver Broncos about their head coaching job. “With everything you do as a coach,

  • Analysis-Tesla's price cuts promise more pain for money-losing U.S. EV startups

    A price war in electric vehicles started by market leader Tesla Inc has made it much more difficult for money-losing U.S. startups like Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid Group Inc to grab share in an industry competing for shrinking consumer wallets. Tesla's move last week to slash prices globally on its EVs by as much as 20% could draw new buyers to electric cars in the industry, but also will force other automakers to respond with lower prices or risk getting left behind, analysts and investors said. Some startups may not be able to afford lower prices as they struggle with staggering raw material and production costs combined with far lower output than the Elon Musk-led Tesla, which delivered more than 1.3 million vehicles last year.

  • Now finally whole, the Nuggets are looking like a true NBA powerhouse

    With Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon on the court, Denver is a real problem.

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D