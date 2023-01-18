Jets reportedly interview former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for OC job

Nathaniel Hackett is looking for his first job since the Broncos fired him in December. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Jets' expansive search for a new offensive coordinator will now reportedly include former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Hackett was fired 15 games into his tenure at the helm of the Broncos following a rough season that included a downtrodden offense, multiple decision-making miscues and a 4-11 record. Despite his failures in Denver, Hackett does have experience in a coordinator role. He spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, four with the Jacksonville Jaguars (one of which as quarterbacks coach) and two with the Buffalo Bills.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh overlapped with Hackett when both were on the Jaguars' coaching staff in 2016. Saleh was the team's linebackers coach while Hackett was the quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator after Gus Bradley was fired. Hackett's father, Paul Hackett, was also the Jets offensive coordinator under head coach Herm Edwards from 2001-2004.

The Jets have reached out to a lot of offensive coaches for their open coordinator role after the team parted ways with Mike LaFleur last week. New York has already talked to at least five other candidates: former Indianapolis Colts OC Marcus Brady, Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Without a clear plan at quarterback, the Jets' wide canvas of prospective coordinators makes sense. New York can go in a number of different directions at quarterback between continuing to try and develop Zach Wilson, drafting a rookie or going out and acquiring a veteran passer in free agency or via trade. The Jets have a number of young skill position players as well that make an offensive role enticing between wideouts Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore as well as running back Breece Hall.

While Hackett might not be an inspiring choice given his recent history in Denver, he has experience working with a multitude of quarterbacks and offenses during his time in the league. Some of those didn't pan out — like E.J. Manuel in Buffalo or Blake Bortles in Jacksonville, but Aaron Rodgers put together back-to-back MVP seasons with Hackett running the offense in Green Bay in 2020 and 2021.

With the Jets knocking on the door of the playoffs, though, the team can ill afford to miss on its offensive coordinator.