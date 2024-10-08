Jets reportedly fire Robert Saleh after 20-36 record over 3-plus seasons

The New York Jets have reportedly fired head coach Robert Saleh. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets told Saleh around 10 a.m. ET. Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reported that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the interim head coach going forward. The Jets are 2-3 this season and never had a winning season with Saleh as head coach.

Saleh came with a lot of fanfare when he was hired in 2021 to replace Adam Gase. He was a standout as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons, and over time became a prime head coaching candidate. He had a clean slate when he was hired; the franchise had no quarterback but did have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

And with that No. 2 pick, the Jets drafted Zach Wilson, who ended up being a major failure for the franchise. It's hard to know how much of that selection was on Saleh, but he was stuck with it regardless.

Robert Saleh is out as head coach of the New York Jets. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

It appeared things were turning around for Saleh when the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers before the 2023 season. At 40, Rodgers still had more left in the tank, and wanted to use it in New York.

We all know what happened then. Rodgers tore his achilles four plays into the first game of the season, meaning Saleh once again had to use Wilson as his starting QB. Now finally in 2024, after three seasons of waiting to see what Saleh can do with a serious quarterback, the Jets only gave him five games with Rodgers to show it off.

At the end of his tenure with the Jets, which lasted 56 games, Saleh is 20-36. Considering all the adversity he dealt with over that time, you have to wonder how Saleh would have fared if even one thing had gone his way. If he'd had a league average quarterback instead of Wilson when he began with the Jets, how different would the Jets be today?

The answer to that is unknowable. For whatever reason, the Jets had seen enough of Saleh.