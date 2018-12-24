Could the Jets really lure Jim Harbaugh from Michigan?

With the New York Jets at 4-11 and on their way to a third straight double-digit loss season, it’s widely believed that head coach Todd Bowles will lose his job.

With that belief comes the speculation of who will replace Bowles with names ranging from Oklahoma’s 35-year-old offensive guru Lincoln Riley to recently fired Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Another name floated that usually comes up this time of year now has a report attached it. Jim Harbaugh.

Jets have reportedly had eyes on Harbaugh for weeks

Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that the Jets have been “digging on” Harbaugh for close to a month and could make him an offer that would compete with the approximately $7.4 million per year he makes at Michigan.

Harbaugh, who had success with a run to the Super Bowl as the San Francisco 49ers head coach, has repeatedly stated his desire to remain at his alma mater whenever his name comes up around NFL coaching vacancies. And that’s a lot.

On Monday, Jets chairman Christopher Johnson said there is “no truth” to the PFT report.

“Todd Bowles is our Head Coach. There is no truth to the report of our interest in Jim Harbaugh,” Johnson said.

Harbaugh insists he’s not leaving Michigan

He doubled down on that stance earlier in December, telling ESPN’s Adam Schefter he has no intention of leaving Ann Arbor.

“I’m staying at Michigan,” Harbaugh said. “We have big plans here, and there’s a lot we want to accomplish.”

That statement came ahead of college football’s early signing day as Harbaugh pointed to negative recruiting that speculates that he’ll jump to the NFL.

“This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day,” Harbaugh said. “It’s people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda.”

Why would Harbaugh leave Michigan?

That’s a stance that makes sense. It’s also one that Harbaugh would almost certainly always take until he signed an NFL deal, whether he was considering bolting Michigan or not.

But now does not seem the time for Harbaugh to leave. Nor do the Jets seem the destination, regardless of the compensation package they would put together.

The Wolverines appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough this season until a stunning blowout loss to Ohio State.

Michigan has yet to beat Ohio State or compete for a national championship under Harbaugh. But with Urban Meyer stepping aside in Columbus, Harbaugh has his chance to swing the pendulum of the rivalry back toward Michigan.

That’s a very tempting premise for a Michigan man, especially when faced with the ineptitude that is the New York Jets on the other side.

Could Jets offer enough money to tempt Harbaugh?

The Jets may be prepared to make a better offer, but when money gets this big, how much difference in Harbaugh’s life is, say, $10 million per year going to make over his Michigan paychecks?

Not much is the answer.

Michigan is paying Harbaugh enough to allow him to choose what makes him happy over a pay raise. Here’s guessing Michigan and a continued chance to make his name there as a coach is a much more attractive situation for Harbaugh.

