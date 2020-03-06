Court date for Jets' Quinnen Williams after airport gun bust New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was ticketed and given a court date after trying to board a plane at New York's LaGuardia Airport while carrying a gun, authorities said Friday.

Williams, 22, was ordered to appear in court March 25, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Williams, the Jets' first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia on Thursday night on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

The Port Authority Police Department, which patrols the airport, said Williams was arrested at the Delta check-in counter prior to security. The department said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama for the Glock 19 pistol but does not have a gun permit in New York. The gun was in Williams' carry-on bag and was not loaded, police said.

Williams' attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement posted on Twitter by the lineman's agent that Williams respects the law. ''There was allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully owned firearm was stored - and we expect the matter to be resolved shortly,'' the lawyer said.

The Jets said in a statement Friday: ''We have been in contact with Quinnen Williams and are fully aware of the situation. We will have no additional comment as this is a pending legal matter.''

Williams was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick last year out of the University of Alabama. He played in 13 games as a rookie, including nine starts, and had 31 tackles with 2 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery for the Jets.