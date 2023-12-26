Jets QB Zach Wilson sidelined again for Thursday's game vs. Browns

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has not cleared concussion protocol and will miss Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced the news on Tuesday.

"Zach's not clearing, so he's out," Saleh told reporters.

Wilson's absence means that backup Trevor Siemian will presumably start for a second consecutive game.

Wilson was concussed in a Week 15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Siemian replaced Wilson at quarterback and finished the 30-0 loss. Siemian then started Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders. He completed 27 of 49 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 30-28 win.

Zach Wilson remains in concussion protocol. (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter via Getty Images)

Thursday's game won't carry significant stakes for the 6-9 Jets who have been eliminated from the postseason. The 10-5 Browns are seeking their fourth straight win as they look to clinch a wild-card berth in the AFC.

Wilson's started 11 games this season after initially losing his job late last season. He was thrust back into the starting role after Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles in New York's season opener. Wilson has continued to struggle after two seasons as the Jets' primary starter after being selected second overall in the 2021 draft.

He's completed 60.1% of his passes in 2023 for 189.3 yards per game with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Saleh didn't rule out his return for the Jets' season finale against the New England Patriots.

"We will see," Saleh said.