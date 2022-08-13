Jets QB Zach Wilson limps off, goes to locker room after going down awkwardly on run

The New York Jets are hoping for improvement from quarterback Zach Wilson in his second season. They surely didn't want what happened Friday night.

Wilson threw a bad interception and it got worse from there. He was running on a scramble against the Philadelphia Eagles, planted his foot and went down. He limped off and went back to the locker room. Mike White took over at quarterback.

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

Wilson did pop up right away after the run but was walking gingerly. He walked to the locker room under his own power. Perhaps that's a good sign.

Wilson was already having a rough night. He threw a bad interception. Wilson never saw linebacker Kyzir White in an underneath coverage and threw an interception that hit White right in the hands. It's just one preseason throw but it's not the kind of start Wilson wanted to get off to this preseason.

The injury was far, far worse than one bad pass in the first quarter of a preseason game.

Wilson missed four games in the middle of last season due to a knee injury. It was the same right knee he hurt on Friday night.

The Jets had a rough start to the preseason on Friday, including seeing their starting quarterback hurt his knee. They're probably ready for the preseason to be over already.