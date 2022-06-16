Jets QB Wilson 'doesn't need to be Brady' in Year 2 progress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
·5 min read
  • New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    1/4

    Jets Football

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    2/4

    Jets Football

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson (2) and Mike White (5) take part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    3/4

    Jets Football

    New York Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson (2) and Mike White (5) take part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    4/4

    Jets Football

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson (2) and Mike White (5) take part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robert Saleh
    American football coach
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has the plans for the big summer hangout already mapped out.

He and a bunch of his New York Jets teammates will get together somewhere — that's a secret for now — in mid-July to work on the football field a few days and sharpen their collective knowledge of the playbook.

It won't be all passes and catches, though. There will also be “fun activities,” as the quarterback called them. And that's where the most valuable “work” might come.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s going to be the routes, the two days of throwing that’s going to be the most beneficial,” Wilson said. "It’s going to be us stuck in some house together for three days, just getting to know each other and hanging out, talking, just like we do.

“I think that’s going to be more important than anything.”

For a franchise that has failed to make the postseason an NFL-worst 11 straight seasons, maybe having a little fun now might help down the line. After all, Jets fans are used to feeling frustrated, dreaming of another Super Bowl appearance — something that hasn't happened since the glory days of Joe Namath in 1969.

The 22-year-old Wilson represents the latest hope for the team and its fans to end those lengthy droughts. The No. 2 overall pick a year ago struggled through a down-and-up rookie season — marked by early struggles, a knee injury and a promising finish. All eyes are again on Wilson to take the next step in his development and confirm to the franchise — and all those who root for it — that it has the right guy under center for years to come.

“He doesn’t need to be Tom Brady this year,” coach Robert Saleh said. “Now if he ends up being that, that’s awesome, but that’s not the expectation for him.

“The expectation is for him to continue to climb that mountain that’s quarterback play in this league, and we’ve all got his back. He’s got a supporting cast that’s working its tail off and from there it’s just piecing it together.”

Saleh made sure to point out that while Wilson had a tough rookie year in which he threw just nine TD passes with 11 interceptions in 13 games, he also had an equally young group around him on offense and an O-line that was trying to jell.

Making things easier for Wilson to succeed — and, in turn, help the Jets win more after going 4-13 — was the primary focus during the offseason for general manager Joe Douglas.

Tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin were signed in free agency, as was left guard Laken Tomlinson. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios and running back Tevin Coleman were re-signed. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was drafted in the first round, and running back Breece Hall was taken in the second.

Now, at least on paper, an offense that was among the NFL's worst last season appears to be much improved.

“They’ve done a great job,” Wilson said of Douglas and the front office. "You can tell the organization cares. You know they want to win just as badly as all of us. They’re doing everything they can to put me in the best position and everybody else around me.

“They’re giving me the ability to just say, ‘I’m going to give this guy a shot right here. I’m going to let him win and hang on him and give him the ball just like we drafted him to be able to do.’ We definitely have those guys. We definitely have the guys up front as well. We just need to put it all together."

But perhaps no one more so than Wilson.

No, as Saleh said, the former BYU star doesn't have to be Brady now. But he needs to be a lot better than he was. And there are early signs that could be the case when the season starts in September.

“What’s been cool about him ... his daily focus of what he’s trying to get done, not trying to have a laundry list of things each and every day,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “It's, hey, let’s focus on this one thing, these two things, whatever it might be, and stay dialed into that.”

Wilson has bulked up a bit since last year, adjusting his diet and workout habits while trying to be healthier and stronger.

But the mental approach has been fine-tuned, too. His understanding of what he needs to do in the offense is clearer. That will help with his timing and decision-making, and the rest of it will play out on the field in front of him.

“For me, it’s how can I just go in there and make the best decision to put my team in the best position?” Wilson said. “Really, that’s all that matters. How can I just do what the coaches are asking me, and my time will come to do the off-schedule stuff.

"It’s really playing within the offense is where I need to have the biggest leap, just my progressions, getting through them cleanly, getting the ball out of my hands, giving it to guys — and let them go make plays.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors' 33rd pick: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has bursted on to the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and the NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No.33 on the "Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Burakovsky winner sets stage for classic Stanley Cup Final

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Colorado Avalanche's thrilling triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Barber-led Nighthawks withstand Growlers' comeback effort for 3rd consecutive win

    Cat Barber poured in 30 points and the Guelph Nighthawks took their third consecutive victory, holding off a strong fourth-quarter effort from the Newfoundland Growlers to win 89-82 on Tuesday in Guelph, Ont. The Nighthawks (4-3), who lost three straight following their season-opening victory against the Scarborough Shooting Stars, had their hands full in the final frame with the Growlers (0-6) making a serious push for their first win. In a first quarter where both sides were able to get into a

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was