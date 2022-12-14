Jets promote Zach Wilson to backup QB, push Joe Flacco to No. 3 as Mike White expected to start

Zach Wilson is back on the game day roster. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson, who had been the team's No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, has been promoted to backup QB. Veteran QB Joe Flacco, who had been the backup for the last few games, is being pushed down to No. 3.

Coach Saleh says Zach Wilson will be the No. 2 quarterback this week. pic.twitter.com/3JeB5IqD9a — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 14, 2022

"Zach's been doing a great job," Saleh said. "He's been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding himself accountable with regards to how he wants to attack practice, how he's been performing in practice. Going against our defense, which I think is a pretty good defense to go against, and working on all the different things we've been asking him to accomplish."

Mike White, now the team's No. 1, is preparing to start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions despite injuring his ribs during Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He took several hard hits and left the game, but was able to return. He will be limited in practice on Wednesday, Saleh said.

The 2022 season continues to be a humbling one for Wilson. He began the season injured and didn't make his debut until Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He showed some growth, but returns were diminishing. Then came Week 11 against the New England Patriots. Wilson completed just nine of 22 passes for 77 yards and no touchdowns (plus three rushes for 26 yards) in an embarrassing 10-3 loss, then refused to take any responsibility for the defeat after the game. Wilson was removed as starting QB before Week 12.

Despite the promotion, it's not clear if Wilson will get his job back this season. Saleh has said that he wants to get Wilson back out on the field, and he confirmed Wednesday that hasn't changed. But at the same time, if White keeps performing well, Saleh doesn't see the need to mess with that.

Robert Saleh said he's still "in the same mindset" of wanting to get Zach Wilson back on the field.



But still said "this is Mike White's opportunity". #jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 14, 2022