Jets play the Ducks on 3-game winning streak

Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-16, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 10-16 overall and 5-9-0 in home games. The Ducks have given up 88 goals while scoring 68 for a -20 scoring differential.

Winnipeg is 15-8-2 overall and 7-3-1 in road games. The Jets have an 8-3-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 17 goals and 12 assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Mason McTavish: out (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Jets: Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (lower body), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press