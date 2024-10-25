Jets meet Patriots in battle to get out of AFC East cellar

New York Jets (2-5) at New England (1-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Jets by 7.

Against the spread: Jets 2-5; Patriots 1-5-1.

Series record: Patriots lead 74-56-1.

Last meeting: Jets won 24-3 in New Jersey on Sept. 19.

Last week: Jets lost 37-15 to Steelers for fourth straight loss; Patriots lost 32-16 to Jacksonville in London for sixth straight loss.

Jets offense: overall (23), rush (31), pass (11), scoring (24).

Jets defense: overall (6), rush (16), pass (2), scoring (11).

Patriots offense: overall (30), rush (22), pass (31), scoring (30).

Patriots defense: overall (25), rush (21), pass (24), scoring (23).

Turnover differential: Jets minus-3; Patriots minus-1.

Jets player to watch

QB Aaron Rodgers. He’s dealing with soreness in his left hamstring and knee, and also sprained his left ankle on Oct. 6. The 40-year-old Rodgers said the injuries haven’t affected his throwing, but his numbers might suggest otherwise. Since his best performance of the season in a 24-3 win over the Patriots when he was 27 of 35 for 271 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, Rodgers has five TD passes and six INTs in four straight losses.

Patriots player to watch

QB Drake Maye showed improvement from his first career start, when he threw for three touchdowns but also had three turnovers, to his second, when he didn’t turn the ball over. If he continues to improve, he will give the Patriots something to look forward to even if the losing continues.

Key matchup

Patriots O-line vs. Jets pass rush: New York had seven sacks in the first meeting, including two by Will McDonald. With the Patriots expected to start their eighth offensive line lineup in as many games, QB Drake Maye could be in for a long day — especially since Haason Reddick is set to make his season debut coming off the edge for the Jets.

Key injuries

Jets: S Ashtyn Davis (concussion), RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee) were all ruled out. ... S Tony Adams (hamstring) and WR Allen Lazard (chest) were listed as doubtful and will be game-time decisions. ... CBs D.J. Reed (groin) and Michael Carter II (back) were set to play after missing time with their injuries.

Patriots: Maye was removed from the injury report Thursday after being listed Wednesday with a knee issue. He practiced fully all week. ... WR Ja’Lynn Polk remained in the concussion protocol as was ruled out. ... G Layden Robinson will also miss the game. ... DE Keion White was listed as questionable after missing practice Wednesday and being limited Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury.

Series notes

The Patriots beat the Jets 15 times in a row before New York won 17-3 in the regular-season finale last season. … The Jets won in September and have a chance to sweep the season series for the first time since 2000. … The Patriots are 18-4 against the Jets in Gillette Stadium and had won 14 in a row before the loss in January. … The Patriots were 37-10 against the Jets under Bill Belichick and 37-46-1 under every other coach.

Stats and stuff

Jeff Ulbrich is 0-2 as the Jets’ interim head coach since replacing the fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 8. … Rodgers has seven interceptions in seven games, six shy of his single-season career high set in 2008 in his first year as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. … Rodgers has not passed for 300 yards since throwing for 341 against Chicago on Dec. 12, 2021 — a span of 29 regular-season games and 30 overall, including one playoff game. … WR Garrett Wilson leads the NFL with 76 targets and is third with 46 receptions (behind Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin 50 and Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers 47). Wilson’s 27 catches for 1st downs are tied for second in the league behind the injured Godwin (32). … WR Davante Adams had three catches for 30 yards in his debut with the Jets last Sunday, five days after being acquired from Las Vegas. … TE Tyler Conklin caught his first touchdown pass last week since having two in Week 8 of the 2022 season against New England. … Edge rusher Will McDonald has eight sacks, second in the NFL to the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence (nine). … Haason Reddick ended his lengthy contract holdout earlier in the week, participated in practice and could make his Jets debut. … K Greg Zuerlein had a 35-yard field goal blocked last week at Pittsburgh and has missed five of his 13 attempts this season. ... Drake Maye joined Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks since 1950 with at least 500 passing yards and at least 5 touchdown passes in their first two starts. Maye can become the first rookie with at least 240 yards passing and at least 2 touchdown passes in his first three starts since 1950. ... The Patriots have used seven offensive line combinations in their first seven games. … P Bryce Baringer has 24 straight games with at least one 50-yard punt, the longest active streak in the NFL. He leads the NFL with 19 punts inside the 20-yard line. He also led the league last year.

Fantasy tip

Adams was targeted nine times, but only had three catches for 30 yards in his first game with New York after a trade from the Raiders. Look for him and Rodgers to be more in sync against a struggling Patriots secondary.

