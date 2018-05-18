Jets' Mark Scheifele receiving well-earned shine in Stanley Cup run

Before he scored 14 goals in the first 15 Stanley Cup Playoffs games this spring and set a record for road tallies in the tournament (with a round and change potentially to spare), Mark Scheifele’s Winnipeg Jets teammates already knew how talented he was.

And now that he’s receiving that national shine on their run to the Western Conference Final, they couldn’t be happier for their top centre, and the superstar that sets the standard in their locker room.

Man on a mission. (Getty)

“Playing in Winnipeg, I don’t think he gets the recognition nationally, or across the league, that he deserves,” centre Adam Lowry said.

“To see him being rewarded like he is right now, it just shows that the hard work that he’s put in — it’s really paying off.”

But with his hot streak the driving force for a team that’s within seven wins of the Stanley Cup, is it Scheifele or his Jets teammates being rewarded on this postseason run?

