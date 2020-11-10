Jets LT Becton, CB Poole ruled out for 2nd half vs. Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Jets rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton was ruled out for the rest of Monday night's game against the New England Patriots with a chest injury.

Jets cornerback Brian Poole was also ruled out at halftime after injuring a knee in the second quarter.

Becton, the Jets' first-round draft pick, was hurt during a 15-yard run by Frank Gore late in the first quarter. Becton went to the sideline and remained on one knee while he was looked at by trainers.

Becton then was led to the blue medical tent behind the Jets' sideline, where he remained for a few minutes before walking to what appeared to be the X-ray room.

He missed most of three games earlier this season with a shoulder injury, but has been a bright spot for the 0-8 Jets in the games he has played.

Chuma Edoga replaced Becton at left tackle.

Patriots left tackle Isiah Wynn also briefly left in the first half with an ankle injury, but returned.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press