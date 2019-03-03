Jets' Lowry suspended two games

Winnipeg Jets winger Adam Lowry has been suspended two games for high-sticking Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators in Friday's game, the NHL has announced.

Lowry will not be paid during the suspension, losing $31,362 in salary.

He received a minor penalty for the third-period infraction at the time of the offense. The Jets won the game 5-3.

Lowry, who turns 26 later this month, is in his fifth season with the Jets, who took him in the third round in 2011. He has eight goals and nine assists in 62 games this season. In 2016-17, he posted career highs of 15 goals and 14 assists while playing in all 82 games.

The Jets are on the road for their next two games, facing the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.