Jets say it looks ‘promising’ RB Breece Hall will play vs. Jaguars

NEW YORK — After missing last weekend’s loss to the Dolphins, Jets running back Breece Hall could return in Week 15.

Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

“He looks good right now,” Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Friday afternoon. “So, it looks promising.”

Hall injured his knee during the Jets’ Week 11 loss to the Colts. However, Hall played in the team’s next game against the Seahawks following the Jets’ bye week.

While Hall could play on Sunday, the Jets will be without returner and running back Kene Nwangwu. After breaking his hand, Nwangwu will be placed on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season.

Nwangwu was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after the Jets’ Week 13 loss to the Seahawks. In that game, after being elevated from the practice squad, Nwangwu registered a 99-yard kick-return touchdown and forced a fumble on a separate kickoff return.

“He brought such value as a returner,” Ulbrich said about Nwangwu. “To put him out there with a broken hand, that would be counterproductive for him and us as a team.

“Unfortunately, it cuts the season short and what a bright light he was and what an amazing future I think he has in this league.”

The Jets’ secondary could be limited against the Jaguars. Brandin Echols (shoulder) is doubtful, and D.J. Reed (groin) is questionable. Ulbrich is “hopeful” Reed can play against Jacksonville.

“It’s something that’s lingered here and there,” Ulbrich said about Reed’s groin injury. “It got aggravated and it went away and it got aggravated again.

“We are hopeful, but we will see how it goes. He has been a guy that, it has been sore on a Friday and been able to play on a Sunday multiple times this year. We will see how that goes.”

Sauce Gardner, who missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury, will play against the Jaguars. If Echols and Reed do not play, rookie Qwan’tez Stiggers will likely receive more playing time opposite Gardner.

“I’m excited for him,” Ulbrich said about Stiggers. “If he gets an opportunity to play, I’m excited about what he can do. He has demonstrated great growth this season and he has elite ball skills.

“If we gotta roll with Qwan’tez Stiggers, we are excited about that opportunity for him and for us.”