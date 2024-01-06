Jets look to keep win streak going, visit the Coyotes

Winnipeg Jets (25-9-4, first in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (19-16-2, fifth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will attempt to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona is 19-16-2 overall and 6-5-1 against the Central Division. The Coyotes have gone 14-5-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Winnipeg has gone 25-9-4 overall with a 10-3-1 record against the Central Division. The Jets are eighth in the league with 126 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Jets won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 13 goals with 18 assists for the Coyotes. Sean Durzi has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has scored 12 goals with 26 assists for the Jets. Vladislav Namestnikov has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Jets: 8-0-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Vladislav Kolyachonok: out (lower body), Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Barrett Hayton: out (upper body), Travis Boyd: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Jets: David Gustafsson: out (lower body), Kyle Connor: out (knee), Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press