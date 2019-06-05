Jets' Le'Veon Bell takes center stage with loudmouth antics and hopes of living up to hype

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The wait seemed endless.

Cameras lined the back wall of the modest-sized media room at 1 Jets Drive, while a playoff-sized crowd of reporters and photographers congregated in anticipation of the main attraction.

In all, seven players were ushered to the lectern Tuesday afternoon — even the team’s second-year starter Sam Darnold. But the quarterback was not the center of attention on this day. The Jets' biggest star was the last to be escorted into the room. And the moment was not lost on Le’Veon Bell.

The Jets’ explosive new weapon flashed a playful smile as he took his place in front of the microphone and addressed the cameras as only he could.

“I hope everybody’s ready,” the 27-year-old said, teasing big things yet to come.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell spoke to reporters at the team's training facility on Tuesday. (AP)

After spending the past few months working out in South Florida with a personal trainer, Bell returned to the Jets facility for the first of three mandatory minicamp practices. It was the first practice for the former Steeler since Pittsburgh’s 2017 playoff run ended. Tuesday also marked the first time Bell has talked to local media since his March signing.

He undoubtedly was one of the best running backs in the NFL — if not the best — when he donned the black and gold. But time has a way of changing perspectives, and eventually questions and skepticism filled the void during his 17-month absence from the field.

“Maybe people forget a little bit just because they haven’t seen it in a long time,” said Bell, who averaged 128.9 total yardsfrom scrimmage per game, the best since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, during his time in Pittsburgh. “It’s normal. That’s what humans do. But I feel like once I go out here, I play, first game coming up, people will be reminded.”

He seems overjoyed to be in New Jersey now, and he should be. He’s the focal point of a new system, with a new head coach in Adam Gase (an offensive-minded guy unlike Mike Tomlin, he noted) and a young quarterback in Darnold, who Bell believes will “make me a better player.”

“It was amazing,” a grinning Bell said Tuesday after practice. “Just running around and just being able to trash talk and catch some balls and just sweat in your helmet — you know, things that we kind of take for granted when you’re playing.

“The fact I had that whole year off and came out here and played football again, it felt so good.”

The running back stayed away all offseason in order to be the best version of himself. But now, Bell must prove that his absence was worth the wait, that he can be a stable presence in the huddle and the locker room leader he professes himself to be. Not only for his sake, but also Darnold’s.

The pressure to produce is palpable.

The burden of past decisions rest squarely on his shoulders.

And the scrutiny will only intensify.

“A lot of people are expecting a lot from me and I’m expecting a lot from myself,” Bell said. “So, I don’t want to let nobody down. I want to go out there and be the best me. That’s why I was training one-on-one with my trainer, getting to where I need to get to where I’m in shape, so when I get here I can come take every snap if they ask me to.”

Everything he has done over the past year and a half has been about him. And let me be clear: There’s nothing wrong with that. Players should maximize their value when they can and seek situations that will put them in the best position to succeed.

That said, Bell must now showcase why the hype surrounding his play is not hyperbole.

He must prove why he was worth the four-year, $52.5 million contract, including $35 million guaranteed (which was a sticking point with Gase, though Bell shrugged off those reports by saying, “business is business”).

He must also consistently show he isn’t the selfish diva or locker room cancer some believe him to be.

But first thing’s first: Learning terminology.

Aside from very limited action (i.e., a handful of reps during 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills), the running back spent the majority of practice standing alongside the quarterbacks.

“I literally was trying to listen to every word of the play,” said Bell, who plans to skip the team’s final four organized team activity sessions and return to Florida at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp — meaning he’ll have only three practices in Gase’s new system before training camp begins in late July.

“…I wanted to know what everybody’s got. That’s going to only help me understand the offense quicker.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold (L) gets acquainted with Le'Veon Bell at practice. (AP)

Although Bell didn’t get to show off his football moves much, he did get in extra work with his mouth, talking smack to defensive players. “You’ve got a loudmouth on defense,” Jets left tackle and Bell’s former Steelers teammate Kelvin Beachum said, referring to their alpha dog safety Jamal Adams. “And now, we’ve got a loudmouth on offense.”

Bell stayed away from Pittsburgh last year in hopes of getting a contract he felt was commensurate with his skills. And while that strategy didn’t garner the long-term solution he had been seeking from the Steelers, his holdout paved the way for his relocation from the Steel City to the Garden State.

“I'm a guy that's looked at here,” he said. “... Here, I was a free agent, came in and from Day 1 – literally out there on the practice field today, I noticed guys really watching me, which is a good thing,” he said. “I love the fact that guys will lean on me, count on me. That’s why I’m not trying to let nobody down. I wasn’t here at OTAs because I want to be better.”

So far, Bell is happy to know that things are a lot different with the Jets.

But how long the lovefest lasts ultimately is up to him.

