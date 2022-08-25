Jets' Laken Tomlinson driven by loss of first-born daughter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
·5 min read
FILE - New York Jets offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson (78) walks off the field after an NFL preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Tomlinson cries before every game thinking about the daughter his family lost three years ago. The memory of Claire Abigail's death just 18 days after she was born still motivates him. He tells The Associated Press he's not sure where he'd be right now if not for the support of family and close friends. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Laken Tomlinson
    Laken Tomlinson
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Laken Tomlinson took off his New York Jets cap, folded his hands in front of his face and cried.

The grief of losing his daughter 18 days after she was born is still raw and painful.

The tears are part of the healing process, one that has taken three years for the 30-year-old offensive lineman. And one he's not sure will ever truly end.

“I love my family,” Tomlinson said in an interview with The Associated Press. “On game day, I play for my family. On game day, I play for her. Every game.

"I break down in tears before every game since. Because she’s pushing me right now.”

Rachel Tomlinson gave birth to Claire Abigail via a scheduled cesarean section in 2019. The baby girl was premature, but the Tomlinsons didn’t expect the tragedy they experienced less than three weeks later when they left the hospital — without her.

“I’ve always been blessed for a lot of opportunities I’ve had,” Laken Tomlinson said. “And I’ve never really taken anything for granted. But I never really wanted something so badly in my life."

Tomlinson prefers keeping the details of what happened private, and only now has begun talking publicly about the emotional aftermath for his family.

“I can’t give you too much more,” he said softly. “It’s just too dark.”

He wept when he recently spoke for the first time publicly about losing his daughter on the Jets' “One Jets Drive” documentary series. Tomlinson, a long-time mental health advocate, has leaned on his wife, his mother Audrey Wilson and other family members who offered encouragement and love.

“If I didn't have those people in my corner, I don't think I'd be here in front of you now,” Tomlinson said. "I'd probably be somewhere else, I don't know."

Many of Tomlinson’s teammates and friends are now finding out about the private hell he dealt with while trying to excel on the field.

“I’m not really a personal person,” he said. "Especially on the field, I try to keep everything very professional. I don't like my personal life really out there because at the end of the day, I’m a football player. I’m here to entertain the fans, right?

"But, you know, I'm also a person. I'm also a father. A husband. A son."

One whose journey has taken him from the cricket and soccer fields of Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica, where he was born, to the Rogers Park section of Chicago with his family when he was 11. Tomlinson became a two-sport star, in football and track and field, after a growth spurt early in high school.

That's also when Tomlinson was sent down his next path — after his grandfather died from internal bleeding due to stomach ulcers while visiting Jamaica.

“It affected me a lot, just who I was as a young man at the time," Tomlinson said. "It made me question a lot of things around me.”

Writing a paper for an English class comparing the health care system in Jamaica to those in other countries sparked a passion for medicine. His next stop was Duke, where he balanced playing football with being a pre-med double-major in evolutionary anthropology and psychology.

Tomlinson already has big plans for after he has played his last snap: Medical school, becoming a doctor and opening a hospital in Jamaica — in his grandfather's honor.

“That's my ultimate dream,” he said. “My ultimate goal.”

Until then, he's living out another of his dreams in the NFL.

A first-round draft pick of Detroit in 2015, Tomlinson struggled at times early as a pro. Then came a trip to a barber shop in Irvine, California, where the barber mentioned one of his customers worked with offensive linemen.

It was Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, who took Tomlinson — who wears No. 78 with the Jets because of him — under his wing.

A trade before the 2017 season led Tomlinson to San Francisco, where he developed into one of the game's top left guards — with current Jets coach Robert Saleh, then the 49ers' defensive coordinator, witnessing his improvement. Five years later, the Jets gave Tomlinson — who made the Pro Bowl last season — a three-year, $40 million deal to be their left guard.

“He’s as well-mannered and well-spoken as you can get,” Saleh said. “Then you get in the meeting room, same thing — he’s very thoughtful.

"And then he puts the helmet on and something crazy happens. He’s like the Jekyll-Hyde thing, especially on gameday. He will headbutt you if you’re in his way. He’s a whack job on gameday.”

Because Tomlinson is driven to overcome every obstacle he faces.

Tomlinson and his wife found strength in each other in the months after losing Claire Abigail. And in 2020, Rachel Tomlinson gave birth to the couple's second daughter: Taylor Rose.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” the proud father said with a huge smile.

He video chats every night with his wife and 2-year-old daughter, who are still living in San Francisco. But they're never far from his mind — on or off the field.

And neither is the baby girl whose memory drives him every day.

“If I could just help one person out there, I feel like I’ve done something good,” Tomlinson said. "Our family and the people we have in our life means so much to me. It means so much to you. And don’t ever shy away from a helping hand because you just don’t know how much you can benefit from just one person.

"It could just take one person to change your whole life. And I feel like that’s been happening to me over and over again my entire life.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Daboll, Saleh hopeful for yearly Giants-Jets practices

    The New York Jets and the New York Giants held a joint preseason practice for the first time in 17 years Thursday, something coaches Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll want to make an annual event. “I know you guys all came looking for a fight, but a lot of respect for Daboll," said Saleh, now in his second season with the Jets. The Jets and Giants have played an annual preseason game since 1969 — the exception being the 2020 season, when COVID-19 wiped out the preseason.

  • Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requests trade

    Frustrated New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested to be traded, according to a statement released Thursday by his agent. “It’s just time,” agent Ron Slavin wrote. “Denzel has tried in good faith, but it is clear he does not have a future with the Jets.”

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

    ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn't know any of that," he said

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Countdown to 2023 games begins as Team P.E.I. returns from Canada Summer Games

    The 2022 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up, and Team P.E.I. is taking the competition home with them. The Games' closing ceremony was presented on Sunday night following two weeks of competition in the Niagara region of Ontario. The ceremony, held at a park overlooking the world-famous Niagara Falls, ended with a fireworks show as the Canada Games flag was handed over to the future hosts, Team P.E.I. The province will host the 2023 Winter Games in just six months' time, since these summer game

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi