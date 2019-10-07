Jets' Josh Morrissey suffers upper body injury in warm up, out vs. Islanders

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey suffered an upper body injury prior to Sunday's game against the New York Islanders and was ruled out. (Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey suffered an upper body injury prior to Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders and was subsequently ruled out of the contest.

INJURY UPDATE: D - Josh Morrissey will not play in tonight’s game due to an upper body injury sustained during the pre-game warm up. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 6, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was not determined how Morrissey suffered the injury and no further updates were provided by the Jets.

Morrissey signed an 8-year, $50 million extension with the Jets in September and it would be a crushing loss if he’s out for an extended period of time. The 24-year-old was named an alternate captain prior to the 2019-20 season.

Last season, Morrissey notched six goals and a career-high 31 points in 59 games.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports