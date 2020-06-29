Jets' Jamal Adams tweets props to Bill Belichick, Patriots for signing Cam Newton
Jamal Adams likes what the Jets' archrival did Sunday night.
The All-Pro safety, who wants either a big-money contract or a trade from Gang Green, posted his approval of the Patriots reportedly signing free-agent quarterback Cam Newton to an incentive-laden contract. Adams mentioned New England coach Bill Belichick by name in his praise.
I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!
That's Real. Congratulations Cam!
— Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020
New England has been expected to take a step back in 2020 after parting ways with Tom Brady in the offseason. A healthy Newton as Brady's replacement, rather than second-year pro Jarrett Stidham, should enable Belichick and Co. to at least lessen the retreat.
This response to Adams' tweet sums up what Jets fans are thinking about the social play:
2 things can be true
1. Cam is a player who deserves to be a starter
2. You dont have to congratulate your biggest rival and a HC who has dominated YOUR current employer just to stir controversy which as I am writing this tweet I’m currently falling victim to
JUST PLAY FOOTBALL
— NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) June 29, 2020
The Jets, for the record, are 0-6 against the Patriots since Adams entered the league as New York's first-round draft pick in 2017. Adams did, however, produce a pick-six against Jarrett Stidham — the guy who was in line to replace Brady before the Newton deal — in garbage time of a Week 3 NYJ loss.
Now, Adams will likely see Newton twice this season (COVID-19 permitting) instead. He's already 0-1 against Superman, with the Jets losing to the Panthers at home in 2017.
— tyler n (@ovotn) June 29, 2020