Jets inform Aaron Rodgers they plan to move on from QB, per reports

Aaron Rodgers' turbulent run with the New York Jets is meeting an unceremonious end.

As it launches a new era under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, the team plans to move on from the 41-year-old quarterback, according to multiple reports. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer was first to report that the team informed Rodgers they do not intend to keep him for the 2025 season.

Releasing or trading Rodgers, who has one year remaining on his contract, would leave the Jets with a $49 million dead cap hit.

Glenn, however, made clear upon his hire last month that the team had larger concerns than Rodgers' fit within the organization.

"This thing is not about Aaron Rodgers, folks. This is about the roster," Glenn told reporters after his introductory news conference. "We plan on building the best roster that we can. So, whatever that may be -- guard, tackle, defensive tackle -- that's what we're evaluating.

"Listen, everybody's under the microscope. That's just what it is."

The decision brings an end to one of the most turbulent chapters of Rodgers' professional career. The four-time NFL MVP was traded to New York in April 2023 after his 18-year relationship with the Green Bay Packers reached a breaking point. Rodgers was expected to be a transformative figure for the Jets, who sought to end the NFL's longest active postseason drought. But he tore his Achilles just four plays into his debut campaign.

His return only extended the disappointment for the franchise. Coach Robert Saleh's firing after a 2-3 start was the first of many drastic moves made with the intention of implementing a course correction, but the team dropped 10 of 11 games from late September to early December. The franchise extended its playoff drought to 14 seasons and also was dealt its ninth consecutive sub-.500 ledger.

Still, in the final weeks of the season, Rodgers spoke reverently about his run with the organization.

"It's been the best two years of my life," Rodgers said in January. And that's a perspective adjustment that happened at some point during the rehab process last year. Just the excitement of falling back in love with the game, getting to know these guys in here, getting to know the great men and women who work here, it's been a lot of fun."

Rodgers said he would need time after the season to decompress and decide on his football future.

"I just need some time away to think about my future in the game and my future here, if they want me to be part of the next phase or if they're ready to move on," Rodgers said. "Either way, I'm thankful for my two years here.

"That just comes down to the desire on their side and ultimately my desire, kind of take some time mentally and physically to rest and relax."

This story has been updated with additional information.

