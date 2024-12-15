Jets hold on to defeat Jaguars after Davante Adams’ huge day in Jacksonville

After not experiencing a victory in over a month, Gang Green finally got back in the winner’s circle.

Sauce Gardner‘s late interception at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 13-yard-line helped the Jets defeat the Jaguars 32-25.

It was the Jets (4-10) first victory since Halloween when they defeated the Houston Texans.

Following his first 300-yard game in a Jets uniform last week against Miami, Aaron Rodgers finished the first half completing 3 of 8 passes for 55 yards and one touchdown. He ended the game 16 of 30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Davante Adams recorded the 100th touchdown reception of his career during the third quarter. He recorded nine catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars (3-11). Garrett Wilson also added a touchdown and three catches.

After missing the Week 14 game against the Dolphins, Breece Hall (knee) returned but wasn’t much of a factor. He rushed for 30 on nine carries but registered a touchdown.

Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones — who started in place of Trevor Lawrence who was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 14 — completed 31 of 46 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Entering Sunday’s game, Jones was 5-0 against the Jets all time.

Like in previous weeks, the Jets had a chance to win the game late in regulation, with 4:19 remaining. This time, they capitalized on their opportunity.

Four plays into the drive, Rodgers found Adams for a 71-yard touchdown reception. Rodgers went to Adams again on the two-point conversion, which gave the Jets a 25-22 lead with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter.

But the Jaguars, like the Dolphins a week ago, tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Explosive plays by Devin Duvernay and Parker Washington helped set up a 43-yard field goal by Cam Little that tied the game at 25-25 with 1:56 remaining.

The Jets and Jaguars were knotted up for less than two minutes before the Rodgers and Adams connection struck again. The two hooked up for 23- and 47-yard gains on the drive. That helped set up a one-yard touchdown run by Hall, which gave them a 32-25 lead with 1:08 left.

Entering the season, many experts believed the Jets defense was one of the best defenses in the league after finishing in the top five each of the last two seasons. However, since owner Woody Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8, the Jets defense has declined. That includes last weekend against the Dolphins when they allowed the game-tying field goal and, eventually, a game-winning touchdown in the loss to the Dolphins.

Gang Green’s defense had trouble getting off the field in the first half against Jacksonville after it ran 44 offensive plays compared to 17 for the Jets. Although they entered the game ranked in the top four in total defense, the Jets defense allowed 203 yards in the first half.

Although they have been criticized, the Jets defense prevent the Jaguars from scoring a game-tying touchdown after Gardner’s interception at the 13-yard-line sealed the victory.

Each team began the game with touchdowns on their opening drives.

Due to its short passing game with Jones, Jacksonville drove the ball 70 yards in 13 plays. Jones ended the possession with a three-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to gave the Jaguars an early 7-0 lead.

The Jets responded with a bit of trickery on fourth down. After it appeared they were about to punt the ball following a three-and-out, the Jets faked the punt and Ashytn Davis took the direct snap 21 yards. That eventually helped set up Rodgers’ 22-yard touchdown toss to Wilson, which tied the game at 7-7.

This marked the first time this season the Jets scored a touchdown on their opening drive.

Jacksonville retook the lead at 10-7 late in the second quarter after Little booted a 28-yard field goal. They extended their lead to 13-7 when Little made a 23-yard field goal as the clock expired for halftime.

Gang Green got the ball after halftime but was only able to manage a 43-yard field goal by Anders Carlson to cut Jacksonville’s lead to 13-10 after Rodgers was sacked on third down at the Jaguars’ 25-yard-line.

The Jaguars’ lead increased back to six points at 16-10 after Little made his third field goal of the game from 43 yards.

Late in the third quarter, the Jets took the lead for the first time. Following a 43-yard pass from Rodgers, Adams completed a one-yard touchdown catch that gave the Jets a 17-16 advantage.

Jones and the Jaguars offense retook the lead at 22-17 after a 73-year, eight-play drive that ended with Thomas’ second touchdown catch. Jacksonville went for a two-point conversion, but the attempt failed after Jones’ pass was incomplete in the back of the end zone.

After they took a seven-point lead late, the Jets held on for the victory.

The Jets will host the Rams at MetLife Stadium in Week 16 on Dec. 22.

