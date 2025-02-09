Jets Hit the Beaches Sitting First-Place in Just About Everything

As the Winnipeg Jets' schedule break already enters Day 3, the fantasy football loving team from Winnipeg will likely all be tuning in remotely to watch Sunday's Super Bowl.

Where they watch from will likely vary from player to player, as the 20-some-odd individuals making up Winnipeg's day-to-day roster are currently off the hook and allowed to travel wherever they so please for the duration of the calendar break that includes the two-week 4 Nations Cup.

Three members of the Jets will be participating in the event, with Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck representing the United States, while Josh Morrissey will suit up for Canada, beginning this Wednesday.

But for the rest of the team, players have already jetted off to various destinations roughly 60 degrees celsius warmer than that of -30º Winnipeg. But for those abroad, managing to find a television playing the big game on Sunday could be a slight challenge.

Challenge, however, has not been much of a word around the Jets' dressing room so far this season. With two thirds of the 2024-25 campaign now completed, Winnipeg sits first, league-wide in points with 81.

The Jets are also first in wins with 39, regulation wins (33), regulation plus overtime wins (39), goals for (202), goals against (134), goal differential (+68), they own the best home record (22-5-3) and are currently riding their second eight-game winning streak of the year.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele are 6th and 13th, respectively, among the NHL's point leaders, while Scheifele sits third in goals scored, with Connor one goal behind him.

The Jets have three players producing at over a point-per-game, with Nikolaj Ehlers joining Scheifele and Connor in that statistical category.

The team has eight double-digit goal scorers and 10 players with over 25 points on the season. Only two players on the team have negative +/- scores, with 11 players boasting a +10 rating or better. Dylan Samberg (+21) and Dylan DeMelo (+26) rank among the league leaders in that category.

Talking about leaders, reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is having himself the best season of his 10-year career.

He leads all goaltenders with 34 wins (eight better than the next best backstop), he has made the most saves of any goalie, while spending the most time on the ice, league-wide. His 2.06 goals against average and .925 save percentage are league bests. Hellebuyck also owns a staggering six shutouts already on the season.

With two weeks off in warmer weather, head coach Scott Arniel hopes his boys in blue return back home in the same shape they left Manitoba. Next up is a test against St. Louis in Missouri on February 22.