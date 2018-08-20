Jets GM talks ‘unflappable’ Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater trade

The Jets, for the first time in forever, have a loaded quarterbacks room, and general manager Mike Maccagnan is reveling in his riches.

In an interview with WFAN, Maccagnan heaped praise on rookie Sam Darnold, who is 21 of 29 for 158 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception through two preseason games.

"They've thrown everything at him, in terms of the offense," Maccagnan said. "He's handled it, he's moved on, and he's done well with it. But every day he goes out there, he gets a little better."

Maccagnan went on to say he’s “exceptionally impressed” with the “unflappable” 21-year-old out of USC.

Darnold's expedited emergence and embrace has begged the question of whether or not the Jets would move Josh McCown or Teddy Bridgewater, who’s arguably played better than Darnold, via trade.

Maccagnan left all possibilities open Monday.

"There's nothing to stop us from keeping three (quarterbacks). There's nothing to stop us from keeping two,” he said. “You have to look at what you think is in the best interest of the organization. You really have to operate at 35,000-foot level because you're making decisions that's trying to set the team up for success not only immediately but also down the road."

Darnold is expected to continuing getting the bulk of first-team reps at practice this week before the Jets take on the crosstown Giants in the third preseason game for both teams on Friday, Aug. 24.