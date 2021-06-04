Jets forward Scheifele suspended four games for hit on Canadiens forward Evans

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been suspended four games for his crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens in their playoff series opener on Wednesday night.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety made the announcement Thursday after a hearing with the Jets' scoring leader in the aftermath of Montreal's 5-3 win.

Scheifele was handed a charging major and a game misconduct on the play, which came with 57 seconds to go in regulation and led to Evans being taken off the ice on a stretcher.

The ruling means Scheifele won't be eligible to return until Game 6, if necessary, in the best-of-seven series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press