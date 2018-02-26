Jets' Dylan Donahue arrested after wrong-way crash in Lincoln Tunnel

New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue is lucky he didn’t cause more serious injuries to others and himself after an early morning driving crash in the Lincoln Tunnel.

Via NJ.com, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Donahue, a fifth-round draft pick last year, was driving the wrong way in the tunnel at 2 a.m. Monday and struck a jitney bus, causing minor injuries to four of the 15 passengers on board.

Donahue was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving; he failed sobriety and Breathalyzer tests and was arrested. His passenger was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction during the investigation.

A police officer on the New Jersey side of the tunnel said he saw Donahue drive a Dodge Charger around traffic cones and into the center tunnel against traffic, according to Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo.

The injured passengers were brought to Hoboken University Medical Center for treatment.

The 25-year-old Donahue, listed at 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, played in four games last season as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor before a season-ending elbow injury against the Jaguars in October.

