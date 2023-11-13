Jets and Devils meet in non-conference matchup

New Jersey Devils (7-5-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-5-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the New Jersey Devils in a non-conference matchup.

Winnipeg is 7-5-2 overall and 3-3-1 in home games. The Jets have a 1-1-1 record in one-goal games.

New Jersey has a 4-2-0 record on the road and a 7-5-1 record overall. The Devils are 1-3-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has scored five goals with 12 assists for the Jets. Alex Iafallo has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has seven goals and 12 assists for the Devils. Tyler Toffoli has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Gabriel Vilardi: out (knee), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Devils: Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Nico Hischier: out (upper body), Jack Hughes: out (upper-body), Nico Daws: out (hip), Nolan Foote: out (upper body), Colin Miller: out (lower body).

