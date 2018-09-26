Jets coach Todd Bowles says Jamal Adams 'misspoke' about team's preparedness for Baker Mayfield

Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters Wednesday second-year safety Jamal Adams "misspoke" when he said New York had no game plan for Baker Mayfield when he replaced Tyrod Taylor off the bench Thursday.

"He misspoke. He didn’t mean it," Bowles told reporters Wednesday, via ESPN. "He’s a young player and part of having a young player as a leader sometimes he’s going to have growing pains. It’s a teachable moment. He understands that."

Adams told WFAN after Thursday's loss the Jets were not prepared for Mayfield schematically.

"We had to be open to knowing that Baker could come in, but we were prepared for Tyrod," Adams said, via ESPN. "When Baker came in, obviously we didn't have a game plan for him."

Mayfield came in with the Browns trailing 14-0 in the second quarter Thursday and led the Jets to a 21-17 win.

The No. 1 overall pick went 17-of-23 passing for 201 yards and caught a two-point conversion that tied the game at 14 in the third quarter.

"It's a young player," Bowles said, via the team website. "I know what he meant, the team knew what he meant."

