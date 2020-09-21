Jets coach Adam Gase rants after 0-2 start: 'That s--- is no fun, going out there and getting your a-- beat'

The New York Jets are the worst team in football right now, and it might not be close.

If you polled NFL fans and observers, Adam Gase might be voted the worst coach in football, though Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions might get some votes.

The Jets have been embarrassed twice this season, first by the Buffalo Bills and then by a San Francisco 49ers team that has lost several key players due to injuries. The 49ers’ backups were still better than the Jets’ starters.

Gase is at the end of his rope, and he had a stern message after the game.

Adam Gase is ‘pissed’

The Jets gave up an 80-yard touchdown run to start Sunday’s game and trailed 21-3 at halftime. At one point, on third-and-31, they gave up a 55-yard run.

The New York media is already wondering how much job security Gase has two games into his second year as Jets coach, and maybe Gase is feeling that pressure.

“I’m pissed right now," Gase said, according to NJ.com. “That s--- is no fun, going out there and getting your a-- beat. So we need to get better fast.”

It won’t get easier. The Jets play at the Indianapolis Colts next week, then get a game against a Denver Broncos team that might not have quarterback Drew Lock due to a shoulder injury. Maybe that one is winnable. But after that? The Jets get a 2-0 Arizona Cardinals team, a Los Angeles Chargers team that almost beat the Kansas City Chiefs, then the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs and New England Patriots.

This could get much uglier, especially if the Jets don’t win that Broncos game.

“We’ve got to find a way to improve really fast," Gase said, via NJ.com. “That’s the No. 1 thing: We have to go find a way to win one football game.”

Jets are in trouble already

The Jets have two touchdowns this season, and one came in the final two minutes Sunday with them trailing 31-6. In the third quarter, trailing 24-3, Gase took a field goal from the 7-yard line which was ... interesting.

The defense, which traded All-Pro safety Jamal Adams before the season, has been sliced up by the Bills and 49ers in back-to-back weeks. Those are good opponents but the Jets haven’t even been competitive against them.

The Jets are bad. The headlines are going to get worse. Gase is “pissed.”

Jets fans probably feel the same.