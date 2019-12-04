Jets claim Nick Shore off waivers from Maple Leafs

Nick Shore is on his way to Winnipeg after being claimed by the Jets. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nick Shore can put that minor-league assignment on hold.

The Winnipeg Jets claimed the veteran centre off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday, while also transferring defenceman Dmitry Kulikov to injured reserve.

Shore was a regular in the Maple Leafs’ lineup before the organization fired Mike Babcock in favour of new head coach Sheldon Keefe. He appeared in 20 games under the previous regime, registering one goal and one assist, before scoring his second of the season in his lone appearance for Keefe.

Shore is just one of several decisions the Maple Leafs must make in order to clear space on the active roster and payroll structure for the imminent return of Mitch Marner.

It’s possible that two or three more cuts will have to be made to re-introduce the high-priced winger to the lineup, with Martin Marincin, Nic Petan, Dmytro Timashov, Pierre Engvall and Frederik Gauthier all on the bubble to varying degrees.

Shore is earning a guaranteed $750,000 this season.

