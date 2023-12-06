Jets take on the Central Division-leading Avalanche

Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Colorado is 16-7-2 overall and 4-2-1 against the Central Division. The Avalanche rank fifth in league play with 111 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Winnipeg is 14-8-2 overall and 6-3-0 against the Central Division. The Jets have conceded 65 goals while scoring 77 for a +12 scoring differential.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 12 goals and 19 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 15 goals and 12 assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Cale Makar: day to day (lower body), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (illness), Samuel Girard: out (personal).

Jets: Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (lower body), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

