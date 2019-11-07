Jets' Bryan Little suffered brain bleed after taking puck to head

Bryan Little remains in hospital after taking a puck off the head against the Devils on Tuesday. (MSG Network)

After taking a nasty shot to the side of his head during a game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, Bryan Little remains in hospital under doctors’ care.

The Winnipeg Jets forward received “25-30 stitches” after he took an errant Nik Ehlers blast right off the side of the head in a scary incident that saw him leave the ice in agony. According to Brittany Greenslade of Global News, Little actually suffered a brain bleed and currently remains under observation by neurologists at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

The Jets said on Wednesday that Little was taken to St. Boniface hospital before being transferred to HSC hospital, where he remains at the time of this writing.

Little will need to clear concussion protocol before he can tag back into the Jets’ lineup.

It’s been a terrible and slightly scary last couple months for Little, who just recently returned to action after missing nine games with a concussion.

