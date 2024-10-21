Jets bring win streak into matchup with the Blues

Winnipeg Jets (5-0, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (4-2, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets aim to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has gone 4-2 overall with a 0-1-0 record in Central Division play. The Blues are 4-1-0 in games decided by a single goal.

Winnipeg is 5-0 overall with a 2-0-0 record in Central Division games. The Jets have gone 4-0-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has three goals and one assist for the Blues. Matthew Kessel has scored goals over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has five goals and three assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-2-0, averaging 1.7 goals, three assists, two penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Jets: 5-0-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 0.9 penalties and 1.8 penalty minutes while giving up 0.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press