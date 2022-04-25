Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

2 min read
WINNIPEG — Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11), who halted a four-game losing skid.

Winnipeg has missed the playoffs and will end their regular season with a four-game homestand that began with Colorado.

J.T. Compher scored early in the third period for the Avalanche (55-18-6), who have lost all four games in regulation.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg in his 65th game of the season and 380th with the team. That set a franchise record (Atlanta/Winnipeg) for games played by a goaltender, one more than Ondrej Pavelec.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 40 shots for the Central Division champions and top seed in the Western Conference.

Both clubs had chances on the power play in the first and second periods.

Colorado had the game's first man advantage 5:23 into the opening period, but couldn't manage a shot on goal and the Jets got a shorthanded opportunity to score.

Connor intercepted the puck after a bad Avalanche pass attempt, but he was stopped by Kuemper on a partial breakaway. Winnipeg led 6-1 on shots on goal at that point.

The Jets went on the power play with just under eight minutes left in the period, but Kuemper made two saves. A second Jets power play ended with only one shot on goal.

The second period featured a squandered power play by Colorado and a late rally by Winnipeg.

The Avalanche went on the power play at the 5:05 mark, but didn't fire a shot at Hellebuyck.

The Jets got their fans cheering in the final minute and a half of the period when Kuemper was tested.

Lowry's shot went off the post, Wheeler was denied on a breakaway and Kuemper stopped Ehlers.

The Avalanche finally hit the back of the net at 5:03 of the third when Erik Johnson sent a quick pass to an open Compher, who beat Hellebuyck on the glove side.

Winnipeg soon responded with the trio of goals.

A Josh Morrissey shot went off Lowry at 9:03, Wheeler got his stick on a bouncing puck and beat Kuemper at 10:23 and Connor notched his 45th goal of the season at 12:25 to make it 3-1.

Ehlers finished off the scoring at 16:18.

Colorado hosts the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Winnipeg is home to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.

Judy Owens, The Canadian Press

