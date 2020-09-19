Jets add LB Ogletree, RB Adams, WR Malone to active roster

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed inside linebacker Alec Ogletree from the practice squad to the active roster a day before they host the San Francisco 49ers in the home opener. The team also announced Saturday it elevated running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Josh Malone from the practice squad for the second straight week. Both Adams and Malone were added last week before the game at Buffalo. Ogletree was signed by the Jets on Sept. 10 and could slide into a starting role this week next to Neville Hewitt.

The Associated Press