Jets in action against the Coyotes after overtime win

Arizona Coyotes (23-29-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-15-5, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Arizona Coyotes after the Jets took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg is 14-3-1 against the Central Division and 35-15-5 overall. The Jets have a 16-7-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Arizona has a 23-29-4 record overall and an 8-8-2 record in Central Division games. The Coyotes have a 7-14-4 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Sunday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 6-2. Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 21 goals and 18 assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has eight assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 22 goals and 30 assists for the Coyotes. Janis Moser has four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Coyotes: 0-9-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Coyotes: Troy Stecher: out (lower body), Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Connor Ingram: out (lower body), Liam O'Brien: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press