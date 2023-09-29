JetBlue files complaint in US against Schipol flight curbs

Reuters
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - U.S. carrier JetBlue Airways said on Friday it had filed a complaint against the Netherlands and the European Union to the U.S. Department of Transportation over the Dutch government's move to curb traffic at Amsterdam's Schipol Airport.

"In so doing, the Dutch government stands in flagrant violation of the U.S.-EU Air Transport Agreement," the company said in its complaint.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Mark Potter)