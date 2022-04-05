JetBlue Airways to play spoiler in Spirit-Frontier merger?

JetBlue planes at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Jan. 18, 2022.

JetBlue Airways, the New York-based carrier known for its inflight TV lineup, free Wi-Fi and trendy snacks, has made an unsolicited offer to buy no-frills airline Spirit.

Spirit confirmed the offer late Tuesday after the New York Times reported on the offer, citing anonymous sources.

Spirit said JetBlue offered $33 per share in cash.

"Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Spirit board of directors will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate JetBlue's proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders,'' the company said in a statement.

The JetBlue bid complicates Spirit's plans to merge with fellow discount airline Frontier. JetBlue and Frontier have not publicly commented on JetBlue's offer.

Spirit and Frontier announced a deal in February to create the nation's fifth-largest airline based on seat capacity and seventh based on annual revenue. The CEOs from both airlines have been touting the benefits to travelers since then.

JetBlue and Spirit's flights are concentrated on the East Coast, while Spirit and Frontier have strength on opposite ends of the country. JetBlue and Spirit, which have a large concentration of flights to and from Florida, were among the hardest hit by heavy weekend flight cancellations that stranded travelers around the country during the busy spring break travel season.

Spirit continued to struggle on Tuesday, with 16% of its flight canceled and another 23% delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

