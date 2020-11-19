Jet2 sinks to a half-year loss, cautious on next summer

·1 min read
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Birmingham
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Birmingham

LONDON (Reuters) - British holiday and airline group Jet2 <JET2.L> said the pandemic had pushed it into a 111 million pound loss in the six months ended September, as it forecast an uncertain winter and said it remained cautious about next summer.

Jet2 sunk to a group operating loss of 111.2 million pounds for the half-year period, compared to the 361.5 million pound profit it made in the year earlier before COVID-19.

For the current winter period, Jet2 said it expected to fly about 50% of last year's seat capacity. Positive news about a vaccine for the virus was "welcome", it said, adding it was cautious although it would offer seat capacity close to 2019 levels.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

Latest Stories

  • Raptors select Malachi Flynn with 29th overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft

    The Toronto Raptors selected Malachi Flynn out of San Diego State with the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

  • NBA draft 2020: Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick

    The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Warriors fear star Klay Thompson suffered significant Achilles injury in workout

    Klay Thompson missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

  • New Raptor Malachi Flynn is a 'modern NBA point guard who can do it all'

    Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster says Raptors first-round draft pick Malachi Flynn can 'do it all on the offensive end' and will continue to learn under the leadership of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

  • Report: Thunder trade Ricky Rubio back to Minnesota for draft picks

    Ricky Rubio spent his first six seasons in the league with the Timberwolves.

  • LeBron James, NBA stars wish Klay Thompson well after feared Achilles injury

    NBA stars came together on social media Wednesday to wish a fallen rival well.

  • Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season after another positive PED test

    Cano previously tested positive for PEDs in 2018 with the Mariners.

  • NBA draft: Spike Lee was dancing on draft night, but not for the Knicks

    Why was Spike Lee celebrating with Magic first-round pick Cole Anthony?

  • 2020 NBA draft live blog: Latest picks, news and analysis

    Five months after its originally scheduled date, following a second delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NBA draft is here.

  • Report: 76ers trading Al Horford, draft picks to Thunder for Danny Green

    Danny Green is on the move again, this time to Philadelphia.

  • Report: Bucks' trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic in peril following key oversight

    The Bogdanovic deal is a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Report: NHL could ask players to defer more salary in 2020-21

    The players' share is shrinking, but deferring more payments might be the only way to get NHL back on the ice.

  • Grizzlies take Mississippi State's Woodard in NBA draft

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies took Mississippi State forward Robert Woodard II with the 40th pick in the NBA draft.Memphis had only one pick entering Wednesday’s draft and there was some indication that the Grizzlies were working on trades for a late-first round selection and/or a pick earlier in the second round. And Zach Kleiman, executive vice-president of basketball operations, indicated the team gathered several more pieces, although he could not discuss specifics.“This is the vision for what we are trying to building,” Kleiman said. “These are the type of individuals we are trying to bring onto our team. ... Guys who are tough. Guys who are physical. We got some more shooting."The selection of Woodard, who averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds, is expected to provide depth on a young Memphis frontline that was dominant last season.The Grizzlies’ first-round spot – the No. 14 overall – went to Boston, the long-awaited payoff for a 2015 trade with the Celtics that sent Jeff Green to the Grizzlies.Memphis’ original second-round pick at No. 44 was sent to Chicago in a 2019 trade for Justin Holiday. But Memphis picked up the No. 40 choice from Phoenix as part of a deal that brought De’Anthony Melton to the Grizzlies.The team has some solid foundation pieces already in place centred on last year’s No. 2 pick and electrifying point guard Ja Morant, the NBA Rookie of the Year last season. The emergence of fellow rookie Brandon Clarke, also named to the All-Rookie team, helped create a core of young talent for the Grizzlies along with 6-foot-11 forward Jaren Jackson Jr.The frontline with Jackson and 7-foot centre Jonas Valanciunas helped the Grizzlies lead the league in points in the paint and finish fifth in rebounding.“We identified guys that we really, really wanted to go out and get,” Kleiman said.The young team fell just short of the playoffs. While holding the No. 8 and final spot for the post-season in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies lost in the play-in series with the Portland Trail Blazers. Memphis finished the season 34-39, well ahead of projections that it would be near the bottom of the West standings during a rebuilding year.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportClay Bailey, The Associated Press

  • Indiana Pacers pick Duke guard Cassius Stanley at No. 54

    INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers were impressed with Cassius Stanley's athleticism. New coach Nate Bjorkgren liked his versatility.Now, Indiana will try to figure out where the 6-foot-6, 193-pound Duke guard fits best.The Pacers ended a four-hour wait Wednesday night by selecting the 21-year-old freshman with their only pick in the draft, No. 54 overall.“We had him graded much higher than where he ended up being drafted," general manager Chad Buchanan said. “We were happy he was there."Indiana wasn't expected to make a major splash on draft night — as it did last season — because Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard traded Indiana's first-round pick to Milwaukee for guard Malcolm Brogdon in 2019.But what the Pacers think they found was a shooting guard full of potential.In his only college season, Stanley started 29 games, averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 steals while earning ACC all-freshmen honours. Three other players on that all-freshmen team — Patrick Williams, Cole Anthony and Duke teammate Vernon Carey Jr. — were selected in the top 32 picks.Stanley slid despite getting rave reviews from some familiar names.“G @cassius_stanley with his 44? vertical is one of the best athletes in the NBA Draft," Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter. “A gym rat and a competitor, he will be a better NBA player than college player!”The Pacers believe it's possible.Buchanan acknowledged Bjorkgren is looking for players who can dribble, pass and shoot, and while the Pacers believe Stanley can excel at all three, they see Stanley's long frame and athletic skills making him an even better defender.Where exactly he fits next season, on a deep roster with title aspirations, isn't exactly clear. He could start with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Indiana's G-League affiliate, to help him develop as the Pacers chase playoff success.Indiana has been swept in the first round three of the past four seasons.But Bjorkgren thinks Stanley can help the Pacers, perhaps even next season.“Nate really likes his ability to get to the paint, which is a big part of what Nate wants to do," Buchanan said. “We all feel like he has the potential to be a tremendous defender and that’s what we think he can hang his hat on."___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Marot, The Associated Press

  • 76ers shake up roster, deal Horford, Richardson at draft

    PHILADELPHIA — The first draft night for the Philadelphia 76ers under new president Daryl Morey led to a major shakeup for an organization chasing its first NBA title since 1983.Morey undid last summer’s major moves when he traded Al Horford to Oklahoma City and Josh Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks, shedding salary and beefing up the Sixers’ shooting.Philadelphia also selected Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick Wednesday, its first draft choice under the new regime of Morey and coach Doc Rivers.Rivers had quite the scouting report on the Dallas trade. The Sixers, who also sent the 36th pick of the draft to the Mavericks, acquired guard Seth Curry — Rivers’ son-in-law.Family counts for something, yes. But no doubt the Sixers were as intrigued by Curry’s 44% career 3-point-shooting, a necessity for a team that struggled all season from long range.The Sixers also sent Horford and a protected future first-round pick to Oklahoma City in the trade with the Thunder.The 76ers hope to build around All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and took a big step on Wednesday by surrounding them with shooters and increasing their cap flexibility to perhaps set the stage for another deal in a shortened off-season.“When Joel and Ben have had that, it's actually insane how good those lineups and how good those teams played,” Morey said. “That was the theme for tonight. Getting Seth, you can argue he's the best shooter in the NBA.”Morey said Simmons and Embiid “are going to be here for a long time.”The draft almost became an afterthought for a franchise expected to contend in the Eastern Conference this year only to get swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. That led to coach Brett Brown’s exit and a restructuring of the front office that ushered in Morey after a successful stint building the Houston Rockets into one of the top teams in the West.Maxey might have had an inkling he was headed to Philadelphia.“Fall in love with the process,” he posted on Instagram hours before the draft.The 76ers know all about the Process.Philadelphia is set to learn about Maxey.Maxey, who burst into tears when he was selected, averaged 19 points for Kentucky last season and shot 43% from the field. He extended Kentucky’s streak of 11 straight drafts with a first-round pick. Maxey was the 30th first-round pick under coach John Calipari.Maxey shot 29% from 3-point range.He got an instant stamp of approval from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.“CONGRATS Lil bro!! Proud of you kid. The work continues! Philly got a good one for sure!” James tweeted.The 76ers also took Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe and DePaul forward Paul Reed in the second round.Philadelphia will receive Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson from the Thunder.The Sixers sent a 2025 first-round pick, protected 1-6 overall, to Oklahoma City. They also shipped the 34th pick in Wednesday's draft and the rights to European point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder.The 76ers traded Horford more than a year after he was considered a ballyhooed free-agent signing away from rival Boston. Horford didn’t have the expected impact in the first season of a four-year contract worth $97 million and lost his starting spot late in the season. The Thunder are on the hook for Horford’s $27.5 million salary this season.Horford averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his lone season with the Sixers. He never fit in playing up front alongside Embiid in a season that cost Brown his job.Sixers general manager Elton Brand called the shots last summer but — while he kept his title and earned a contract extension — ceded the final call in the draft room to Morey.“I listened a lot when I got here,” Morey said. “But it was pretty universal we needed to add these elements to the team.”These were the first major moves of the new era led by Morey and Rivers, and Philadelphia dumped millions in salary that appeared to hinder the Sixers from making any other big moves.“Doc is extremely comfortable, as am I, with what we have,” Morey said. “We feel very good with where we're at.”Horford didn’t appear to fit in with the franchise moving forward under Rivers. The Sixers get major cap flexibility by taking Green with just $15 million and one season left on his deal.Richardson was acquired last summer in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Miami. Curry is set to make about $8 million per year through the 2022-23 season. Richardson is set to make $10.8 million in 2020-21 and has a player option worth $11.6 million in 2021-22.“Uh oh,” Richardson tweeted.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press

  • Warriors select James Wiseman with second overall pick

    SAN FRANCISCO — James Wiseman listed many of Golden State's stars who are now his teammates as players he plans to watch closely as a lottery-pick NBA rookie.Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Do-everything Draymond Green and much-improved big man Kevon Looney.Wiseman became a part of that group Wednesday night as the Warriors selected the Memphis centre with the second overall pick in the draft.“I know it’s going to be a long process for me, for my career, but I’m truly ready,” he said. “I’m just going in there to try to learn as much as possible and stay humble and work hard every day and just win.”Wiseman averaged 34.2 points in three games as a freshman for the Tigers before a 12-game suspension by the NCAA because his family received money during the recruitment process. While serving the penalty, the 7-foot-1, 240-pound Wiseman decided to turn his attention to the draft.News that Thompson injured his right leg earlier Wednesday during a pickup game in Southern California put a damper on Golden State's draft.The team announced the injury without providing further details on the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting Dec. 1 and the season beginning Dec. 22. Thompson was set for tests Thursday.“We were high on Wiseman. We had him No. 1 on our board when all the dust settled,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said. “Certainly the Klay thing made you think for a second but it was just a short amount of time. We decided we were staying the course of what we always felt. But you have to take a pause and think about things for a second. But we’re very happy with how the draft worked out."Thompson didn’t play during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury as the Warriors lost the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.Golden State finished 15-50 for the NBA’s worst record this season with Thompson out and Curry nursing a broken left hand that sidelined him for more than four months.Wiseman and Hall of Famer Rick Barry, in 1965, are the only No. 2 draft picks in franchise history. Wiseman is the Warriors' highest selection since Joe Smith was taken No. 1 in 1995.The 19-year-old Wiseman, who will wear jersey No. 33, would be thrilled to make an immediate impact and be in the Rookie of the Year race. He isn't getting ahead of himself — hoping to demonstrate a versatile game and ability to do things on both ends of the court with his length and wingspan.“It’s a great position for me, great fit for me,” Wiseman said. “I’m just ready to go in there and play my role.”Golden State selected Arizona guard Nico Mannion, from Siena, Italy, with its second-round pick at 48th and Boise State forward Justinian Jessup at No. 51.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • AP Source: Nuggets finishing deal with Pelicans for Hampton

    DENVER — The Denver Nuggets picked up a centre to learn under Nikola Jokic. Then, they grabbed a guard to be mentored by Jamal Murray.A productive night for an already youthful team that’s coming off a run to the Western Conference finals.Arizona big man Zeke Nnaji was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in the NBA draft Wednesday as the Nuggets added the mobile big man with a soft touch.Not done yet, Denver orchestrated a deal — it's still being finalized — to acquire guard R.J. Hampton from New Orleans for a future protected first-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced.Hampton was selected by Milwaukee with the 24th overall pick, though he didn’t stay long. The Bucks were expected to send the 24th selection to the Pelicans as part of a package of picks included in a deal to acquire veteran guard Jrue Holiday.The 19-year-old Hampton decided against playing college basketball and instead took his talents overseas to play for the National Basketball League’s New Zealand Breakers. The 6-foot-5 point guard returned to the United States in February to recover from a hip injury and prepare for the draft.He's been described as a versatile guard with a quick first step. He could be taken under the wing of Murray, the point guard who turned in one sizzling shooting performance after another during the post-season.Hampton and Nnaji join a young Nuggets nucleus that also includes sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr.Nnaji was the Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year after a season in which he averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. His 14 double-doubles were the second-most by a Wildcat freshman in program history.Nnaji, who's 6-foot-11 and 240-pound, is looking forward to working alongside Jokic.“He's a superstar. He's one of the best centres in the league,” said Nnaji, who added about 20 pounds of muscle and improved his jump shot since the college season abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “His vision and his passing is incredible. He's super talented. ... I'm excited to learn from him.”Nnaji just may be counted on right away, too, depending on the team's decisions with free agent big men Mason Plumlee and Paul Millsap. Denver also has 7-foot-2 centre Bol Bol, but he's more of a wing sort of player.One of the priorities for Denver before camp opens may revolve around bringing back versatile player Jerami Grant, who’s reportedly opting out of his deal.It was a memorable post-season run for coach Michael Malone and the Nuggets, who came back from a 3-1 deficit against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. They followed that up by rallying from a 3-1 deficit against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.But their extended stay inside the NBA bubble was halted when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers sent them packing after Game 5. The Lakers captured the NBA title over Miami.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsPat Graham, The Associated Press

  • Mavs take Arizona guard, juggle backcourt in deal with 76ers

    DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks juggled the mix of sidekicks for star point guard Luka Doncic on draft night — with their first-round pick and through a trade.The Mavericks took Arizona's Josh Green at No. 18 overall Wednesday night, adding a backcourt mate for Doncic as they continue to build around the 21-year-old sensation and fellow European star Kristaps Porzingis.Dallas changed its lineup of guards further by trading Seth Curry to Philadelphia for Josh Richardson and another second-round pick. The additions of Green and Richardson were more about defence than anything else.“The thing about Luka being a taller point guard, Josh is a really good fit because he can free Luka up to guard the (small forwards) and we can move him around a little bit defensively," president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said. “Luka is front of mind on anything in the backcourt as is (Porzingis) front of mind on anything in the frontcourt.”Green, an Australian drafted two days after his 20th birthday, moved to the United States at 14 and played high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida.The 6-foot-6 swingman entered the draft after a pandemic-shortened freshman season at Arizona, where he averaged 12 points per game and shot 36% from 3-point range. He led the Wildcats with 46 steals.“What we needed first for our roster are wing defenders that can shoot and score and hopefully make plays,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “We feel like he’s a ready-to-go 3-and-D guy.”The Mavericks sent Curry, one of their better 3-point shooters, to the 76ers for Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the second round. Curry's father-in-law is new Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers.The 76ers picked Colorado's Tyler Bey at No. 36 for Dallas, which earlier drafted another guard with the first pick in the second round — 31st overall — in Stanford's Tyrell Terry. The freshman averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for the Cardinal.Led by Doncic and Porzingis, the Mavericks made the playoffs for the first time in four years to cap the coronavirus-altered season, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games in the first round.“Coming off of last year, our offence was historically great,” Carlisle said. “We need to get our defence better. Some of it is going to be the kind of work we put in during training camp. But the other part is when we draft and acquire players, we want to acquire players with that mindset and that ability.”The addition of Green comes with the Mavericks expecting shooting guard Tim Hardaway to exercise the $19 million option on his contract. Nelson has said Hardaway is important piece as the Mavericks try to move closer to title contention.“I think I need to focus on the things the team needs,” Green said. “I think if I’m able to play defence, work as hard as I can, hit open shots and do what the team needs to do, I feel like that happens.”Porzingis is expected to miss the start of the season coming off surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. He missed all of 2018-19 after tearing the ACL in his left knee with the New York Knicks, who traded him to Dallas last year.Dwight Powell is expected to be ready when the season starts after tearing an Achilles tendon last season. When Powell is healthy, he can play centre and allow Porzingis to move to forward, probably the most suitable spot for the 7-foot-3 Latvian.Jalen Brunson, the backup to Doncic at point guard, should be ready to return after shoulder surgery cut short his 2019-20 season.Richardson has averaged 12.4 points in five NBA seasons and is a career 36% shooter from 3. The 27-year-old played four seasons in Miami before going to Philadelphia in a trade during the 2019 off-season.Bey averaged 13.5 points and 9.9 rebounds as a sophomore at Colorado, and the 6-7 forward could offer more intriguing options at the defensive end for Dallas.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSchuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • Kings take Haliburton in draft, add depth to backcourt

    The Sacramento Kings selected Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft Wednesday night, adding depth to a backcourt that is almost certain to undergo significant changes.Haliburton averaged 15.2 points and 6.5 assists during his sophomore season at Iowa State. He shot better than 42% from 3-point range during his college career.Considered one of the best guards available in the draft, the 6-foot-5 Haliburton was projected to go as high as the Top 5 but fell to the Kings, where he will join point guard De’Aaron Fox in the backcourt.Haliburton said no one in his family has ever been to California but called Sacramento “the perfect spot for me.”“The team Sacramento has now, there’s a young core that’s ready to compete, ready to be healthy and be able to truly compete to make the playoffs,” Haliburton said. “I don’t know too much about Sacramento but I’m looking forward to learning the place and really calling that place home for the rest of my career hopefully.”Sacramento later added 6-foot-8 Xavier Tillman, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who was the 35th overall pick. Tillman averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in his final season with Michigan State. The Kings also drafted Texas Tech shooting guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (43rd overall) and forward KJ Martin (52nd), a high school standout who skipped college to join the NBA and the son of former No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin.The Kings’ 14-year playoff drought is the longest active streak in the NBA and the second-longest drought in league history. First-year Sacramento general manager Monte McNair, armed with four picks in this year’s draft, is hoping to build around Fox and Marvin Bagley III, the second overall pick in 2018.Adding Haliburton is the first step.“He’s and incredible talent on both ends,” McNair said. “A very good passer, a good shooter, he can finish. He’s really got a versatile skill set on that end. Defensively he can guard multiple positions.”While Fox will continue to lead the offence, Haliburton should help improve Sacramento’s uneven defence, where his 6-foot-7 wingspan will be a benefit.Haliburton can also control the ball and is an effective passer, which should allow Fox to attack and be more aggressive.Two years ago the Kings were among the fastest-paced teams in the NBA, but that fell off last season in Luke Walton’s first year as coach. McNair has made it clear he wants Sacramento to get back to their running ways, and although speed isn’t among Haliburton’s top traits, his ability to play under control should play nicely alongside Fox’s up-and-down style.“I’m just a high IQ dude. I’m a student of the game of basketball,” Haliburton said. “I spend a lot of time watching film, doing the little things that some people might not want to take the time to do. I love the game of basketball and I’m invested in it with my whole heart.”Haliburton also gives the Kings insurance for the long-term should they not be able to reach terms with Fox on a max contract extension.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMike Wagaman, The Associated Press

  • Lakers have quiet draft night ahead of big roster decisions

    LOS ANGELES — Although the Los Angeles Lakers made a pick, the NBA champions still essentially sat out draft night until it was over.And then they started making moves in a quick, busy off-season.The Lakers selected Jaden McDaniels with the 28th overall pick, but the University of Washington product is slated to end up in Minnesota after a pair of trades.The first deal brought speedy German guard Dennis Schröder to the Lakers from Oklahoma City in exchange for McDaniels' draft rights and swingman Danny Green.Schröder, who averaged 18.9 points per game with a career-high 38.9% shooting on 3-pointers for the Thunder last season, seems an ideal fit with the Lakers to provide complementary scoring and steady ball-handling that can take pressure off LeBron James.The Lakers agreed to the trade earlier this week, but couldn't announce it until immediately after the draft ended because NBA teams aren't allowed to trade their first-round picks in consecutive seasons, which meant the Lakers had to make the pick for the Thunder. Los Angeles already sent last year's first-round pick to New Orleans in its trade for Anthony Davis.With Schröder secured and many decisions still to make, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka declined to buy a pick in the second round, even though the team's scouting department has a strong history of finding solid talent outside the top of the draft.In the previous five drafts alone, Los Angeles selected or acquired seven current NBA players chosen outside the top 20: Larry Nance Jr., Ivica Zubac, Thomas Bryant, Moe Wagner, Isaac Bonga, Svi Mykhailiuk and Talen Horton-Tucker. They subsequently moved all of those talents except Horton-Tucker, who earned a ring last month, as assets to build a championship roster.The Lakers had already traded their own second-round pick, the 58th overall, to Orlando for Horton-Tucker's draft rights last summer.Los Angeles must assemble most of its roster in the next two weeks before training camp begins in its title defence season, and Pelinka apparently decided against adding any guaranteed money to the payroll.The futures of Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley, JaVale McGee, Markieff Morris and Jared Dudley are all up in the air. Caldwell-Pope, McGee, Rondo and Bradley can decline player options in their contracts in favour of unrestricted free agency, while the 34-year-old Howard is a free agent likely to get interest around the league after his impressive bounce-back season.Davis also is technically in flux after declining the $28.7 million option year on his previous contract, but he is all but guaranteed to re-sign with the Lakers on a huge deal. In an interview with Yahoo Sports earlier this week, Davis gave no clues to his plans, but still praised the Lakers' acquisition of Schröder as “a great deal."At least Lakers fans know James is signed for next season along with Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Horton-Tucker and Quinn Cook, although Kuzma and Cook are prominently featured in the constant trade rumours surrounding this club.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press