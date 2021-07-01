Jet2 gives government ‘green list ultimatum’

Living the dream: a holiday hotel in Alicante, Spain, currently on the amber list (Simon Calder )

As anger mounts in the travel industry at the government’s slow pace of opening holiday destinations, Britain’s second-largest holiday company has cancelled all but a handful of departures until 19 July at the earliest.

Jet2 has resumed operations only today after repeated postponements caused by uncertainty about travel rules. But it is not serving “amber list” destinations from which travellers must self-isolate for 10 days.

In a statement, Jet2 said: “We are expecting the next UK government review of its ‘traffic light’ status of overseas destinations to be on or around 15 July.

“As a result of that, we have taken the decision to suspend flights and holidays to all ‘amber list’ destinations up to and including 18 July 2021.”

The following day, 19 July, is expected to be the day for many Covid restrictions in England to be swept away.

The statement said: “We expect the same approach to international travel. If we are to use the term ‘Freedom Day,’ then people must have the freedom to travel to safe destinations overseas.”

The only Jet2 destinations on the quarantine-free “green list” are Malta, Madeira and Spain’s Balearic islands: Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca.

The company, which has both a budget airline and a package holiday operation, also serves the Channel Island of Jersey.

Jet2 is opening a much-delayed new base at Bristol tomorrow, with a flight to Palma in Mallorca.

Because Turkey remains on the high-risk “red list,” Jet2 has suspended all flights and holidays to Turkey up to and including 22 July.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, insists all decisions are informed by the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s analysis.

“There’s no circumstance in which there is not a scientific basis,” he said last week.

Read More

Spain insists on tests for unvaccinated British travellers

Portugal says under-18s can travel with vaccinated parents

Labour renews call for all ‘amber’ countries to be moved to ‘red list’