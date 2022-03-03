Jet Linx boosts private jet service in South Florida. See where it flies

Private aviation company Jet Linx is expanding in South Florida.

In addition to opening a new terminal at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, the company said Thursday it will acquire Southern Jet, a Boca Raton-based private jet charter company.

The acquisition, the company’s fifth since 2015, is part of its strategic plan to buy select local aviation operators in regions it serves to boost service. The company now flies to 21 cities across the country.

Between the pandemic pushing affluent travelers to opt to fly private rather than commercial aircraft and the recent migration of wealth to Miami, private jets have been in high demand in South Florida.

“We continue to see increasingly strong demand in Florida and have been focused on pursuing acquisition opportunities to expand our facilities and operations in the marketplace,” said Jamie Walker, CEO of Jet Linx Aviation.

Ohama-based Jet Linx said the new Miami-area terminal and Palm Beach County acquisition make the company started in 1999 one of the biggest private jet management companies in South Florida.

The terminal at Miami-Opa Locka airport covers 32,000 square feet and includes lounge areas, a conference room and a complimentary bar and cafe.

“Jet Linx Miami and Jet Linx Boca Raton represent our commitment to serving the South Florida community with our unique, local, Five-Star private jet services,” Walker said.