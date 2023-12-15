Jet HC Robert Saleh says Aaron Rodgers’ rehab is ‘unbelievable’

NEW YORK — Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is taking more steps to return to the field with his 21-day window ending next week.

During his rehab process, Rodgers has participated in 7-on-7 and individual drills. The next step in the comeback is for him to participate in 11-on-11 drills.

“He pushed it a little bit yesterday,” Saleh said about Rodgers. “He went under center and he’s running boots and jogging from drill to drill. I mean, it looks normal to me, but it’s unbelievable.

“Credit to him, especially in this day and age where a hangnail can affect a game week, but this dude is grinding to try to get himself back, it just shows how much he cares, and I have an appreciation for him.”

Rodgers tore his Achilles four offensive plays into his debut during the Sept. 11 season opener against the Bills. Two days later, Rodgers had surgery which included getting a “SpeedBridge” procedure to accelerate the normal rehabilitation process from the injury.

The reason Rodgers decided to receive the “SpeedBridge,” which placed an internal brace on the Achilles tendon, is that he always planned to return from an Achilles injury quicker than any athlete before.

The Jets opened Rodgers’ practice window on Nov. 29, when he was cleared for some, but not all football activities. Gang Green has until Dec. 20 to either place Rodgers on the 53-man roster, or he will revert back to injured reserve and miss the rest of the season.

Rodgers reportedly always set his sights on returning on Dec. 24, when the Jets host the Commanders. However, he told reporters earlier this month he would need to feel like he can protect himself before returning. Rodgers also would need doctors to clear him and the Jets would need to still be in the playoff hunt for that to happen. Rodgers said it wouldn’t “make a ton of sense” to return to the field if the Jets had no chance to make the playoffs.

As of right now, the Jets (5-8) have a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, and are 13th in the AFC standings with four games remaining.

“He’s special,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said about Rodgers. “I’m not amazed because he put his mind to putting an emphasis on his recovery. He has gone about it the right way to get to this point.

“It is definitely impressive seeing him out there and the progress he has made in such a short time. He’s special and the mindset and the way he goes about his treatment, he will be back ready to play pretty soon.

“It’s crazy.”

