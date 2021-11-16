Jesy Nelson tests positive for Covid as she drops out of first live solo concert since Little Mix

(PA)

Jesy Nelson has tested positive for coronavirus and must pull out of her first live solo concert since leaving Little Mix.

The former Little Mix star told fans she has been feeling unwell for the last few days and will no longer be able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham on Saturday.

“I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid which means I’m now self-isolating,” the singer wrote in an Instagram story.

“Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there,” she added.

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon. Love you.”

It comes days after Little Mix released their latest track titled No.

The group’s accompanying music video sees new mums Perrie and Leigh-Anne pushing ‘men children’ in prams with fellow band member Jade.

Jesy, 30, is still scheduled to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in December joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

Last month, the songstress appeared on the promotional trail for her solo single Boyz featuring US rapper Nicki Minaj.

She was accused of blackfishing after releasing the solo music video where she appears with braids in her hair.

Addressing the allegations, Jesy said she never intended to cause offence and denied using fake tan.

