Jesy Nelson spotted kissing Emily in Paris star on secret date night

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson was spotted cosying up to Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount over the weekend. The pair were seen enjoying dinner in London's Soho and later riding around the city in a romantic rickshaw. During the ride, they were photographed sharing a kiss before heading to a nightclub in Mayfair where they ended the night.

Although neither Jesy or Lucien have confirmed – or denied – that they're seeing each other, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail (which can be seen here), it certainly looks like they have plenty of chemistry.

Recently, fans of the 30-year-old musician suspected she may have rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Harry James. Eagle eyed fans spotted that they'd both been sharing similar photos on their respective Instagram accounts, with one insider source telling The Sun they'd even jetted off on holiday together. She previously dated Love Island's Chris Hughes, actor Sean Sagar and singer Jake Roche, who she was engaged to.

Jesy's potential new beau is set to win hearts in the upcoming season of Emily in Paris, in which he stars as a love interest alongside Lily Collins. Before joining the cast of the hit Netflix series, he starred in BBC's Waterloo Road, US teen drama Scream Queens and the TV adaption of Snatch – in which he shared some seriously racy scenes with Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor.

Despite their rumoured new relationship, just a few months ago Jesy told The Guardian that she's enjoying the single life for the time being. "I like waking up and knowing this day is just for me and I don’t need to worry about anyone but me," she said.

"I'm really not looking for a relationship anymore. Part of me feels I should be single forever because in relationships you have to sacrifice so much."

