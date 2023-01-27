Jesy Nelson shares naked bath photo and fans are breathless

jesy nelson shares naked bath photo and fans are breathless
Jesy Nelson fans are breathless over naked picInstagram/Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson is the latest celeb to get in on the naked bath trend, and fans are obsessed.

Maybe there's something in the water (wahey), but our Instagram timelines are full of famous people stripping off their clothes and jumping in the tub. From Dua Lipa, to Rita Ora, who filled her bath with pink water.

Now, Jesy, who used to be in Little Mix, has hopped on the trend, sharing a carousel of photos from a cute weekend getaway. She simply captioned the post with a ying yang symbol.

The 31-year-old chills by a fire in the first snap, while enjoying a full English in later pics, alongside playing some card games. But it's the ultimate photo of relaxation that fans are really focussing on: the singer sat in the bath with a face mask on. Love that for her.

As one fan commented, "And how do make cozy look so damn stylish? 😍😍😍" Someone else said, "Omg Jess I'm living for these pics right noww" and "You keep serving ! 😍"

Others put, "Beautiful pictures ❤️❤️" and "Living your best life as you should 🙌🏼"

Last week, Jesy went Instagram official with rapper boyfriend Zion Foster, who she was first linked to back in December 2022, when a source said they were all over each other during a night out in Mayfair.

"The club was packed but Jesy and Zion only had eyes for each other," an onlooker told The Sun. "They may not have officially put a label on things but they couldn't keep their hands off each other. It was pretty clear they are both really into each other."

Good for you, Jes.

