Jesy Nelson pays tribute to ‘beautiful, kind-hearted nan’ as she confirms her death

Jesy Nelson has penned a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother as she confirmed her passing on social media.

The 30-year-old former Little Mix star, who shared a very close bond with her nan, revealed a collection of videos and photographs on Instagram as she paid tribute.

The devastated musician revealed that her heart was “broken” as she opened up about how much she would miss her grandma.

“My beautiful Nanny Ginge, my heart feels so broken I don’t even have the words right now. The most beautiful, kind hearted nanny in the world I feel so proud and so lucky to have shared so many beautiful memories with you,” Jesy penned in the emotional message.

“I’m gonna miss everything about you, you being cheeky and flirting with all the men and telling them to give you a kiss.

She added: “Reggie and Oscar are gonna miss sleeping with you so much. I love you with all my heart nanny go rest with the angels now.”

Jesy Nelson tenderly held her grandma’s hand (@jesynelson)

Alongside the message, Jesy unveiled a video of her gran dancing in the black and white music video for her former band’s 2018 song Strip. Nelson also shared several candid photographs that she’d captured of her grandmother, including one of them tenderly holding hands.

The star’s post has been inundated with touching messages as friends flocked to share their condolences following her loss.

“Thinking of you and family, Sending you all lot of love! Your nanny was the best all those times flirting with me she’s loved and always will be the best heaven has gained an angel,” wrote one pal.

Jesy paid tribute to her late nan (@jesynelson)

Another follower added: “jesy I’m so sorry sending all the love in the world xx.”

Nelson’s heartbreaking tribute came a week after the star shared a collection of pictures as she worked on new music from a music studio.

The songstress, who has been hard at work for months, sent fans into meltdown as she teased the imminent release of her new music alongside the caption: “we cooking.”