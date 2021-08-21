Jesy Nelson opens up about whether she's still in touch with Little Mix anymore

Photo credit: Instagram/jesynelson - Instagram

Jesy Nelson has opened up about whether or not she is still in contact with her former Little Mix bandmates.

The singer, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, is now opening up about her friendship status with Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne in a new interview with The Guardian.

After taking a break from the girl group at end of last year to focus on her health, Jesy announced her decision to leave Little Mix in December last year.

While the singer said she will always love the girls, (who she described as her "sisters"), Jesy revealed that she hasn't been in touch with them as much since she left the band. "No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time. It’s a big thing that’s happened," she said.

The London-born star also shared her thoughts on whether she thinks the girls will stick together, saying: "I reckon they’ll look after their babies, go off and do their own things for a while, then make a comeback together."

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

“I think they’re just as sick as a three. They’re still doing it for girl power. I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters.”

While the singer's decision to split from the band was a shock to fans, Jesy revealed that the girls gave her their blessing after making the tough decision to leave.

Describing the events that led to her exit, Jesy recalled how she had a panic attack after filming the 'Sweet Melody' music video.

"After the video I just got back in a really dark place and ended up back in hospital. That was when my mum said, ‘No more’," she said. "I had already decided. Then the girls spoke to [my mum] and said, ’We think Jesy should come out of this now. She has to look after herself’."

Saying that it was “their decision as much as hers”, Jesy added: “I know there are people who think I’ve let the other girls down, and that I’m so selfish, but I do think there comes a time in life when you do have to be selfish and look after yourself, and it was really affecting me mentally.”

Since her departure from the band, Jesy has been working on some new music, much to the delight of fans and is set to debut her first solo single soon.

Taking to Instagram the singer said, "This is the music I’ve always wanted to make. I don’t think that anyone is gonna expect this. This is the new chapter for me.”

Now Jesy is giving fans a sneak peek at the new record, sharing a video of her harmonising in the studio, which has quickly racked up more than 250,000 likes on the social media site.

Naturally, fans went wild over the teaser, with one fan saying, "IT SOUNDS SO GOOD IM SO PROUD OF YOU", while another added, "Your voiceeee is so angelic 😩💗💗💗💗," and a third said, "Thought it was Ariana GIRL WE AINT READY."



Okay, Jesy enough teasing. Can you please hurry up and drop the track already, so we can add it to our summer playlist?

