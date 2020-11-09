Jesy Nelson Misses Out on Hosting the 2020 MTV EMA Due to Illness

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: In this image released on November 08, (L-R) Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix poses ahead of the MTV EMA's 2020 on November 01, 2020 in London, England. The MTV EMA's aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by Callum Mills via Getty Images for MTV)

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson wasn't able to attend Sunday's MTV European Music Awards due to an illness. News of the illness comes just after she also missed the final of the group's brand-new show, Little Mix: The Search, which naturally left their fans pretty concerned. The show follows the girls on their quest to find the next hottest band and gives fans a glimpse into their friendship and life on the road, and it showcases just how much they've all grown since the days of The X Factor.

A rep from the band revealed in a statement: "Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight's final of Little Mix The Search. She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow's MTV EMAs."