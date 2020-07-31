'Nothing has been done like this before' - Jesy Nelson on Little Mix talent search

Jesy Nelson of Little Mix performs on stage at Fusion Festival 2019 (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Jesy Nelson has risked ruffling a few feathers by suggesting that Little Mix’s upcoming talent show is like nothing that has been done before.

The singer and the rest of her group – who were put together on The X Factor in 2011 - will be trying to find the next big band in their TV programme Little Mix: The Search.

Discussing it on This Morning, Nelson claimed that it was something quite new.

“I feel like it’s very current and I feel like nothing has been done like this before,” she told presenters Rochelle Humes and Dermot O’Leary, who are among those filling in while regular hosts Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes enjoy summer breaks.

“We are looking for the next big band to join us on tour,” she added.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards attend The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk (Doug Peters/EMPICS)

However, X Factor boss Simon Cowell may see it differently, having put together bands such as Little Mix and One Direction on his ITV show.

When Little Mix first announced their talent search, there was a lot of speculation about them going up against Cowell, whose label, Syco, they left in 2018.

Simon Cowell attends "America's Got Talent" season 15 red carpet in 2020 (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

It was reported that X Factor and The Search could go head to head, but with all the delays in the TV world because of the coronavirus pandemic, that remains unclear.

Little Mix did reveal earlier this month that their show will premiere on BBC One this autumn.

Nelson and bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards shared a new teaser for the programme that saw them settling into a studio, declaring: "Let's do this!"

Little Mix was formed in 2011 on the eight series of The X Factor.

The group’s hits include Shout Out To My Ex, Touch and Break Up Song.