Jesy Nelson 'dumped Chris Hughes over the phone' due to self isolating separately, reportedly

Just days after Little Mix released their new anthem 'Break Up Song', news broke of Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes' split after 16 months together. How apt (and also very sad.)

Last Thursday [9 April], it was reported that the pair had decided to split a few weeks earlier, while self isolating separately during the coronavirus pandemic. A source told The Sun, "Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends.

"Jesy rang Chris and led the conversation about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine."

And while that sounds all very amicable and mature, a new report claims Chris actually isn't keen for this to be the end - and is pretty upset that Jesy ended things over the phone.

"Chris is absolutely convinced that he is going to be getting back with Jesy just as soon as isolation ends and they can be together again," another source told The Sun. "As far as he is concerned, this split is just temporary and actually it’s more of a break than a break-up."

The insider continued, "Chris is still madly in love with Jesy and is convinced she’s just struggling with being apart from him. Jesy's pals say she's as keen to reunite when this is over to talk things over too. They make a lovely couple and seemed so happy."

Currently, neither Jesy or Chris have spoken publicly about the split, and their Instagram accounts still contain photos of each other. Cosmopolitan UK have reached out to their reps for comment.

