Jesus statues vandalised and Santa models burnt in Hindu nationalist attacks on Christians in India - @daily_newsindia/Twitter

Hardline Hindu vigilante groups destroyed statues of Jesus and set fire to models of Santa Claus in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, local media reported.

The Hindu newspaper reported activists burnt a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations and religious conversions on Saturday outside a church in Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency and Hinduism's holiest city.

The newspaper also reported groups vandalised a life-size statue of Jesus Christ at Ambala in Haryana, a northern state governed by Mr Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Anoop Shramik, a social activist in Varanasi, told Reuters he saw about two dozen people burning the Santa Claus.

Contacted by telephone, the federal and state governments declined to comment.

On Saturday, Christmas celebrations were also disrupted in Silchar, eastern Assam, after men, claiming to be members of Bajrang Dal - a right-wing group with close ties to BJP, forced their way into a church, NDTV, a local news channel reported.

Leader of the main opposition Congress party and prominent members of minority Christian groups urged Modi to act.

"The PM should direct the BJP governments of Haryana and Assam to identify the miscreants and bring them before a Court of law," P. Chidambaram, India's former finance minister and a senior Congress leader, said in a tweet.

Since Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups have consolidated their position across states and launched small-scale attacks on religious minorities, saying their action is to prevent religious conversions.

Jesus Christ's statue has been demolished by Hindu right-wing outside British era Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala, India on Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/0Wk2wds3ws — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 26, 2021

Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge freedom of belief and related rights that the Indian constitution guarantees to minorities.

Mr Modi's government on Monday also froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in West Bengal, the state's political leader said.

Hardline Hindu outfits affiliated to Mr Modi's party have repeatedly accused the MoC of leading religious conversion programmes under the guise of charity by offering poor Hindus and tribal communities money, free education and shelter.

"Shocked to hear that (at) Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India!" Mamata Banerjee, the state's chief minister, wrote in a tweet.

"Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised," Ms Banerjee, an opposition leader and vocal critic of the Mr Modi government, said.

Nobel-laureate Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun who died in 1997, founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950.